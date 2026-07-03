Summer Movies

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

complex image not available
Pop Culture

Jessie Usher, Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum Confirmed For "Independence Day 2"

Mr. Fourth of July has been replaced. Roland Emmerich, director of the original Independence Day, took to Twitter today to announce the newest cast additions.

Erik Abriss4153 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The 25 Best Movies of Summer 2014

From "Godzilla" to "Boyhood," these 25 movies show just how diverse summer 2014 was at the multiplex.

MattBarone4336 days ago
Pop Culture

This Summer Officially Sucked for Hollywood

With $4.05 billion domestically, Hollywood had the worst summer in eight years.

ianservantes4336 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App