Summer Jam Taps French Montana, Ice Spice and Yung Miami for 2026 Lineup

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2026 is getting ready to take place next week, and the culture's biggest night has now announced the artists set to take to the stage at New Jersey's Prudential Center. Check out when and where Summer Jam is, as well as who's performing, and how to get tickets below.

When and where is Hot 97 Summer Jam 2026?

Summer Jam 2026 takes over Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, July 24, with doors opening at 7 P.M. and two stages running through 11 P.M.

Who will be performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2026?

French Montana, Ice Spice, Yung Miami, Mariah the Scientist, and Fetty Wap are set to headline the Main Stage, according to a flier shared on Hot 97's Instagram account.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the lineup is curated by Hot 97 legend Funk Flex and Assistant Program Director Katrina B.

How to get tickets for Hot 97 Summer Jam 2026

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster here. Group seating is offered for parties of 10 or more, with premium hospitality and suite options also available at Prudential Center.