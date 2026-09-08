Latest Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Announces She and Travis Barker Are Expecting Baby at Blink-182 Concert
Taking inspiration from a 1999 Blink-182 hit, Kourtney announced her pregnancy via poster and held it up at their concert on Friday night.
Bernie Sanders Introduces Proposal to Raise Minimum Wage and Warns of Political Consequences
Sen. Sanders is reintroducing an amended version of his 2021 proposal in the hopes of getting it passed to raise minimum wage across the country.
Baseball Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Fired After Saying N-Word on Air When Referring to Negro Leagues Museum (UPDATE)
Glen Kuiper was fired by NBC Sports California after he used the N-word on air when referring to the Negro Leagues Museum.
Mass Shooting in Alabama at Sweet Sixteen Leaves 4 Dead, 32 Injured (UPDATE)
A mass shooting at a Sweet 16 party on Saturday has ended in tragedy leaving four dead and 32 injured. The local hospital treated at least 15 gunshot victims.
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff With Large Tattoo
Offset got a massive tattoo of his late cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. He debuted the new ink on social media. “Love you 4L & after,” he wrote.
Livestream Dreamville Festival 2023 f/ Performances From J. Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and More
J. Cole’s Dreamville festival is back and Usher is headlining the opening night featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. Stream it now.
SEC Charges Lil Yachty, Lindsay Lohan, Soulja Boy, and More Over Cryptocurrency Promotion Scheme
Jake Paul, Akon, and more celebs have been charged by the SEC for promoting cryptocurrency without telling their fans they were paid to do so.
Here's the First Look at Brandy Reprising History-Making Cinderella Role
Brandy is reprising her role as Cinderella in an upcoming 'Descendants' musical opposite her Prince Charming, Paolo Montalban. The two are now king and queen.
Wrongfully Convicted Man Exonerated After Serving 34 Years of 400 Year Sentence
Sidney Holmes went home Monday after serving 34 years of a 400-year sentence for an armed robbery conviction. There was no evidence to support the conviction.
Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Celebration
The 'Dream Girls' alum gave a stirring rendition of Houston’s 'Greatest Love of All' on Saturday night at Clive Davis’ famous pre-Grammy celebration.
Shooting At Mall of America Prompts Lockdown, Leaves 1 Dead
A shooting at the Mall of America has left one dead with the suspect at large. The lock-down was lifted after one hour, but the mall remained closed.
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
The officers involved in the death of Ronald Green have all been indicted on 10 counts in total having to do with the 2019 incident. His family is suing.
‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Writer Pens New Prime Video Black Beauty Drama ‘Riches’
Riches focuses on Nina Richards, a young, gifted, and Black financial analyst who with her brother take on her father's new family for his beauty empire.
Earn Your Leisure Brings Their Popular Market Monday Series to MSG With Floyd Mayweather and Jadakiss
The top 100 podcast is coming to New York’s popular venue Madison Square Garden with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Jadakiss for their Market Monday series.
Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang Opens Location in New York City
Rapper Tyler, the Creator is bringing his luxury athleisure brand Golf Wang to New York for its second storefront on Saturday housing the fall/winter 2022 line.
'Her Loss' Contributor Lil Yachty Says Drake's “Circo Loco” Line Is Not About Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty took to his Instagram to address the controversy surrounding “Circo Loco” and say that Drake was not dissing Megan Thee Stallion.
Spurs Reportedly Release Joshua Primo for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women (UPDATE)
The San Antonio Spurs announced that they have opted to exercise Josh Primo’s third year option, waiving the player and securing his $4.3 million deal.
Kendall Jenner Hosts Party in Bahamas for Her 818 Tequila Cocktail Lounge
Supermodel and influencer Kendall Jenner took her 818 Tequila line to the Bahamas through a partnership with SLS Baha Mar to form her first international lounge