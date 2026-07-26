Ice Spice Apologizes After Missing Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

Ice Spice has broken her silence after unexpectedly failing to take the stage at Hot 97's Summer Jam, apologizing to fans who were left disappointed after waiting all night to see her perform.

In a statement shared to social media on Saturday (July 25), the Bronx rapper said contractual issues prevented her appearance despite weeks of promotion positioning her as one of the event's headlining performers.

"I see yal & im sorry things didn't work out last night," she wrote. "I was booked for 1 song but contract wasn't done despite promoting me as a main performer for weeks... I'll try my best to make it up to u all ❤️ thx for understanding."