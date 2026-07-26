Ice Spice Apologizes After Missing Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

Ice Spice has broken her silence after unexpectedly failing to take the stage at Hot 97's Summer Jam, apologizing to fans who were left disappointed after waiting all night to see her perform.
In a statement shared to social media on Saturday (July 25), the Bronx rapper said contractual issues prevented her appearance despite weeks of promotion positioning her as one of the event's headlining performers.
"I see yal & im sorry things didn't work out last night," she wrote. "I was booked for 1 song but contract wasn't done despite promoting me as a main performer for weeks... I'll try my best to make it up to u all ❤️ thx for understanding."
Although Ice Spice said she had been booked to perform one song, she ultimately did not perform at all.
Ice Spice wasn't the only advertised artist who failed to take the stage. Cash Cobain also did not perform.
According to attendees, the event ran roughly 30 minutes past its scheduled ending time, but neither Ice Spice nor Cash Cobain ever took the stage.
The Summer Jam disappointment comes just weeks after Ice Spice made a surprise appearance during A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour stop at Newark's Prudential Center. She joined Rocky onstage to perform her breakout hit "Deli," drawing one of the loudest reactions of the night as she shared the spotlight with fellow surprise guest 50 Cent during the star-studded finale of the tour's North American run.