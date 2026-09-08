Complex Australia Portrait

Complex Australia

Joined April 2016 | 247 posts
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Latest Stories

Soccer players in brown training kits practice agility drills on a field, with focus on one player in the foreground.

Why AC Milan's Perth Visit Means So Much to Australian Fans

Bringing 125 years of history to Perth, Australia's AC Milan supporters prepare for a rare chance to experience one of football's most iconic clubs up close.

Complex Australia51 days ago
Lewis Hamilton stands in front of a Lululemon display featuring his clothing line, wearing a black outfit.

Lewis Hamilton on Style, Confidence and Staying Locked In at the Launch of The Lewis Hamilton Edit

Ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion stopped by lululemon Emporium to launch his new collection and reflect on style, mindset and the next mountain he’s chasing.

Complex Australia193 days ago
Two men in black sports attire engage in a slap fighting match, surrounded by a crowd of spectators.

Inside Run Nation, Australia’s Hardest New Sport

UFC heavyweight and Run Nation ambassador Tai Tuivasa and CEO Tremaine Fernandez break down the hype, the backlash and the safety measures behind collision sport’s fastest-growing new format.

Complex Australia212 days ago
A group of performers on stage, one spraying champagne. They're wearing casual and sporty outfits. The background is a vibrant light display.

Wu-Tang Clan Set Sights on Australia One Final Time

The legendary hip-hop collective returns in March with a high-production farewell run, giving Australian fans a last full-crew Wu-Tang experience.

Complex Australia224 days ago
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A collage featuring young adults in athletic wear, with the text "Forever Forward" and JD Sports branding.

JD Sports Christmas Campaign Asks "Where Are You Going?"

NRL players Kalyn Ponga and Brian To'o, R&B singer PANIA, boxer Jai Opetaia, and influencer Ella Christo tap in with JD Sports for their new global campaign.

Complex Australia302 days ago
Charles Leclerc

Inside Charles Leclerc’s Next Chapter with Chivas Regal

The Ferrari driver talks blending tradition with innovation, his love for Melbourne, and the launch of Chivas Regal Crystalgold.

Complex Australia315 days ago
A person sits in a wooden room with a patterned rug, surrounded by plants, under a microphone, creating a cozy atmosphere.

New Episode of Proper Fits Just Dropped, Featuring Western Bulldogs Player Buku Khamis

S2 of Proper Fits has landed. Presented by Ebay Australia.

Complex Australia345 days ago
Daniel Bradshaw in sunglasses sits on a chair in a wooden room with plants, a rug, and recording equipment.

Proper Fits with StreetX Founder Daniel Bradshaw AKA Gucci Smoothie

S2 of Proper Fits has landed. Presented by Ebay Australia.

Complex Australia345 days ago
Dyson in a red jacket sits on a chair in a wooden room with a patterned rug, surrounded by plants and a small table.

Proper Fits Returns with NBA Star Dyson Daniels

S2 of Proper Fits has landed. Presented by Ebay Australia.

Complex Australia345 days ago
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Ash Swaze with braided hair and a nose ring poses with a clenched fist beside their face, wearing a chain necklace and a dark shirt.

Ash Swaze, The People’s Pick

Meet Complex AU’s 2025 All-Stars Wildcard

Complex Australia388 days ago
A pair of black and blue Gel Quantum 360s with a sleek design, placed on a textured pavement.

The GEL-Quantum 360 Turns 10: ASICS Reloads a Cult Classic

The OG runner is back with upgraded tech and future-facing design.

Complex Australia401 days ago
Two men in gray Asics sportswear stand by a brick wall, one wearing a cap. Another person is partially visible in the foreground.

Dibz is moving forward and he’s taking his hometown with him

The Sydney rapper takes JD Sports to the street he grew up on for their latest ASICS campaign, celebrating where he came from—and where he’s aiming to go to.

Complex Australia421 days ago
Street view of a JD Sports store with illuminated signs and people walking and sitting on benches in front.

JD Sports Unveils Its Flagship Store in Bourke Street Mall

The brand new store is their largest across Australia & New Zealand

Complex Australia429 days ago
Two people sitting on a bench in front of graffiti, one in a gray tracksuit and the other in a black jacket and pants.

Artists in conversation: A.Girl and VV Ace

Complex Australia430 days ago
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A sneaker with a sleek design is shown in profile against a black background, featuring white and black colors with a subtle pattern.

Saucony Enters the Luxury Game With New SILO Collection

The heritage running brand steps into high-fashion territory with SILO, a new collection merging technical innovation and luxury design.

Complex Australia463 days ago
Person sitting on red steps wearing orange Asics sneakers with green and blue accents, white socks, and green pants.

ASICS Revives the GEL-QUANTUM 360 I for Its 10th Anniversary

The cult classic returns June 6 with upgraded cushioning, OG flair, and a nod to its sport-to-street legacy.

Complex Australia469 days ago

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