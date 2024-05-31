Peter Rosenberg is calling out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow for attending a recent Donald Trump rally in the Bronx and taking the stage with the one-term president who's now a felony convict.

On Thursday, the Hot 97 personality threatened to remove the drill rappers from the Summer Jam lineup for endorsing Trump.

“I’m disgusted. Hit ’em both with the button as far as I’m concerned,” Rosenberg said. “I hit everybody at the station, ‘Let’s pull them off Summer Jam.’ I just want y’all to know, that is me, Karen Rosenberg, I don’t want ’em on Summer Jam.”

Rosenberg did admit that Sleepy Hallow doesn't appear serious about his support of the former president.

“You can tell it’s a big joke to him, which to me in some ways makes it worse,” he added. “But [when he said] ‘make America great again,’ he can barely hold himself together from laughing. What kind of endorsement is that?”