Peter Rosenberg is calling out Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow for attending a recent Donald Trump rally in the Bronx and taking the stage with the one-term president who's now a felony convict.
On Thursday, the Hot 97 personality threatened to remove the drill rappers from the Summer Jam lineup for endorsing Trump.
“I’m disgusted. Hit ’em both with the button as far as I’m concerned,” Rosenberg said. “I hit everybody at the station, ‘Let’s pull them off Summer Jam.’ I just want y’all to know, that is me, Karen Rosenberg, I don’t want ’em on Summer Jam.”
Rosenberg did admit that Sleepy Hallow doesn't appear serious about his support of the former president.
“You can tell it’s a big joke to him, which to me in some ways makes it worse,” he added. “But [when he said] ‘make America great again,’ he can barely hold himself together from laughing. What kind of endorsement is that?”
Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow fired back at Rosenberg after catching wind of his comments.
“This old n***a is d!ck eater 😂,” Sleepy Hallow wrote on his Instagram Story, before Sheff G issued a lengthy response.
“Damn..thought we was free to vote for whoever we wanted 👀," Sheff wrote on Instagram. "I never knew we had to have the same political opinion as @laurastylez @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio in order to gain success 😭 Imagine that."
He continued, "Crazy thing is..throughout all my success I never seen either of y’all mention my name..y’all sat silently and watched lol (whisper)…but as soon as something that y’all consider negative comes up, y’all quick to (shout) lol."
The parentheticals referenced Sheff's comments at the Trump rally, where he said critics will "whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures" before proclaiming "President Trump" is going to "shout the wins for all of us."
Sheff closed out his posted writing, "Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is..I'm not even gone say no disrespectful shit either 😌 it's all love 💙 #everythinglit."
Take a look at the Brooklyn rappers' responses below.
Yesterday a jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the aftermath of his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. A sentencing date still needs to be set.
Following the messages above, Sheff threw out a "smh free my dog Trump," while he and Sleepy both promised that fans will see them on that Summer Jam stage.
"Fuck what them old headz talking bout," Sleepy Hallow concluded.