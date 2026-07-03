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Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring Drake, Yung Miami, Fenix Flexin, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
After a slow burn in the spring, Saweetie's “My Type” caught steam in July thanks to a viral challenge and Bay-inspired video.Austin Williams
Nicki Minaj's "Megatron" and Lil Nas X's "Panini" released just in time, as we're entering rooftop season still in search of a unanimous song of the summer.Austin Williams
From Drake's "One Dance" to Beyoncé's "Sorry," you know there are already some solid contenders for this year's song of the summer.Al Shipley