SummerSlam

SummerSlam is an annual professional wrestling event produced by WWE, established in 1988 as one of the company’s flagship pay-per-views. Held every August, it features marquee matches and title defenses from WWE’s main roster brands, often headlined by top stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. The event is known for its high-stakes bouts and dramatic storylines that frequently shift WWE’s creative direction heading into the fall. Its relevance traces back to landmark moments such as The Undertaker’s first SummerSlam victory and the iconic 1992 match between Bret Hart and British Bulldog. Fans return because SummerSlam consistently delivers career-defining performances and surprise twists that spark community debates and shape wrestling culture. The event’s legacy is built on unforgettable matches that continue to influence WWE’s storytelling and fan engagement.

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Brock Lesnar enters the arena during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.
Sports

Vince McMahon Accuser Releases Statement in Response to Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

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Jose Martinez346 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton Shades Fans Following SummerSlam Booing 'Love You Too!'
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Tyrese Haliburton Shades Fans Following SummerSlam Booing: 'Love You Too!'

Haliburton is sidelined following surgery on a torn Achilles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo346 days ago
A woman in a black feathered outfit holds a microphone in a wrestling ring, smiling energetically at an event with a large crowd.
Music

Cardi B Steals the Show as SummerSlam 2025 Host, Previews New Music

Cardi B stuns as SummerSlam 2025 host, teases new track ahead of upcoming album release.

Mark Elibert348 days ago
WWE Bringing SummerSlam to Movie Theaters Thanks to New Fandango Partnership
Sports

WWE Bringing SummerSlam to Movie Theaters Thanks to New Fandango Partnership

SummerSlam will stream in select movie theaters on August 2nd and August 3rd.

Bernadette Giacomazzo359 days ago
Jelly Roll makes his way to the ring during Saturday Night's Main Event at State Farm Arena on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul After Brutal Insult on Live TV

After a wild insult on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' things got physical between the country star and the WWE champ.

Sarah Vincent364 days ago
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Bianca Blair Crawford with Complex Unsanctioned
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WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Spends Time With Complex Ahead of SummerSlam

Bianca Belair, the EST of the WWE, took some time out of her busy schedule to chop it up with hosts Sir Wilkins and Alex Lajas for Complex Unsanctioned.

Olga Encarnacion1447 days ago
Kofi Kingston in the Nike Air Fear of God 1
Sneakers

Kofi Kingston Explains Why He Is the WWE’s Biggest Sneakerhead

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Ben Felderstein2533 days ago
wwe summerslam rumors
Sports

11 Craziest WWE Rumors Heading Into SummerSlam 2019

WWE's SummerSlam is on Sunday and we've put together a full list of every rumor going into one of wrestling's biggest events of the year.

Kevin Wong2534 days ago
WWE SummerSlam Barclays Center 2015
Sports

The Most Memorable Moments in SummerSlam History

As one of WWE’s “Big Four” PPV's, SummerSlam has been home to some of the company’s biggest moments throughout its 30-year run. While not as grandiose as WrestleMania, Vince McMahon’s summertime extravaganza is still a must-watch for wrestling fans every year. Here is a list of some of the best SummerSlam moments.

BJosephs2889 days ago
Ronda Rousey 2018 Cover Photo for gif story.
Sports

Ronda Rousey's Top 20 WWE Moves, in GIFs

In anticipation of her title match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, which airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, we watched all the Ronda Rousey footage we could find. We rounded up her 20 best WWE moves, and we created GIFs for each of them.

Kevin Wong2891 days ago
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John Cena SummerSlam 2015 WWE Getty
Sports

You’re Probably Going to be Mad After SummerSlam

Every year, the fans leave the WWE's signature PPV SummerSlam angry. And this year will be no exception because it's the place where dreams go to die.

Kevin Wong3254 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

This Is How WWE Superstars Really Feel About Their Status in the Company

After the WWE Draft, find out how Superstars like Sasha Bans, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens feel about their positioning in the company.

Kevin Wong3613 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho Reportedly Almost Fought Over Randy Orton's Bloody Head Injury

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho reportedly almost fought at SummerSlam after Lesnar caused Randy Orton to sustain a bloody head injury.

Gavin Evans3614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Brock Lesnar Bloodies Randy Orton: Was it Scripted or Real?

Did WWE's Brock Lesnar assault Randy Orton on live TV?

Kevin Wong3615 days ago

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