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Ex-Soccer Star Joey Barton Handed Suspended Sentence & Restraining Orders Over Social Media Posts
Sports

Ex-Soccer Star Joey Barton Hit With Suspended Sentence Over ‘Grossly Offensive’ Social Media Posts

Joey Barton was given a suspended sentence and restraining orders for posts a U.K. jury found 'grossly offensive' toward multiple broadcasters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Heston James IG
Pop Culture

TikTok Prankster Arrested in Arizona for Viral Videos Filmed Inside Local Businesses

The Tempe Police Department didn't find the videos very funny.

Shawn Setaro357 days ago
Chris Martin performing on stage, wearing a dark jacket with colorful patches and wristbands, under bright stage lights.
Pop Culture

New Astronomer CEO Addresses Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal

The new Astronomer CEO certainly has his work cut out for him, addressing the recent Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal.

Brad Appleton361 days ago
A smartphone screen displaying the Instagram logo and text, with a blurred Instagram logo in the background.
Pop Culture

Instagram’s Grid Update Sparks Backlash from Creators: ‘Why Did You Do This?’

The app's shift from squares to vertical rectangles has users sounding off in the comments section.

Alex Ocho533 days ago
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GloRilla with long hair and tattoos stands in a red-lit setting, wearing a halter top and large hoop earrings.
Music

GloRilla Says She 'Hates' When People Online Record Themselves Crying

The 25-year-old rapper says she doesn't approve of people bringing the drama to social media.

Alex Ocho576 days ago
Music

Ja Rule Claps Back at Haters After Announcing New Label Deal 'Potentially Worth $100 Million'

The 47-year-old hasn't specified the terms of his alleged deal, but earlier this week, he announced that he's "in album mode."

Jaelani Turner-Williams925 days ago
This is an image of Elon Musk
Life

Elon Musk Warns Twitter Users Will Lose Followers Due to Purge of Inactive Accounts

The Twitter CEO announced that the platform will remove numerous inactive accounts, warning users to expect a dip in followers in the process.

Starr Savoy1166 days ago
Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street on November 4, 2022 in San Francisco, California
Life

Top Twitter Execs Resign Amid Elon Musk’s Tumultuous Takeover, Prompting FTC Concern

A number of top executives at Twitter have resigned from the social media company amid Elon Musk’s confusing and highly disorganized takeover of the platform.

Joe Price1345 days ago
The US social network Instagram logo on a smartphone screen
Life

Instagram Rolls Back Changes Following User Backlash

Instagram head Adam Mosseri says his team has paused the updates, which drew criticism from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Joshua Espinoza1450 days ago
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racist snap
Life

Connecticut Teen Arrested, Charged, Reportedly Expelled After Racist Snapchat About Classmate

A student reportedly shared a photo of a Fairfield Warde High School sophomore on May 7 with a racist caption, and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Brenton Blanchet1887 days ago
Comedian D.L. Hughley performs
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Passes Out During Nashville Comedy Club Set, Representative Confirms Cause (UPDATE)

Hughley's manager was there to break his fall and help carry him off the stage. He left the venue on a stretcher and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Xavier Hamilton2218 days ago
t
Life

Trump Makes Threat About Regulating or Closing Down Social Media Companies

The POTUS, however, does not have the power to unilaterally do such a thing. Still, Trump made the comments following fact checks being added to recent tweets.

Trace William Cowen2242 days ago
nope
Life

People Are Freaking Out Over Parallel Universes Thanks to Misleading Headlines

You've certainly seen an article or three alleging that NASA has discovered evidence of a parallel universe where sh*t operates in reverse. Not true.

Trace William Cowen2248 days ago
twitter
Life

Twitter Rep Responds to Report About 'Twitter Tipping'

Twitter was reportedly considering a feature that would allow its users to tip other tweeters.

Philip Lewis2377 days ago
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Kanye West attends Prada Mode Miami Night 3
Music

Kanye West Appears to Reference Drake and Pusha-T Beef in Previously Unheard Snippet

A snippet of an alleged unreleased Kanye West song has surfaced.

Xavier Hamilton2480 days ago
Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin
Sports

Marlins Apologize for Sending Steve Irwin Death Joke to Rays

Trying to stay on that social media tightrope.

Gavin Evans2538 days ago
MySpace
Music

Internet Archive Rescues Over 490,000 Songs Deleted by Myspace During Server Migration

Last month Myspace made an announcement that upset a lot of its former users.

Joe Price2661 days ago

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