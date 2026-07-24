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The Twitter Blue Checkmark is seen in this photo illustration
Pop Culture

Twitter Falsely Shows LeBron, Ice-T, Stephen King Paid to Stay Verified, Elon Musk Claims He’s 'Personally' Paying

Stephen King and Ice-T have also denied that they paid $8 to keep their verified blue checkmark status, despite the platform indicating they did.

Joshua Espinoza1191 days ago
ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game.
Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet Following Death of Dwayne Haskins: 'It Was Insensitive'

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted a video on Twitter where he issued an apology for the insensitive nature of his tweet in the wake of Dwayne Haskins' death.

Jose Martinez1565 days ago
Kamal Martin warms up prior to a game against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Sports

Packers Rookie Kamal Martin Deletes Account After Tweeting Adult Film Link With Brandi Love and Cory Chase

After Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin posted a link to an adult film clip, he claimed to be hacked before deleting his account.

Jose Martinez2076 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Promotes #MagaChallenge Rap Contest and the Entries Are Getting Roasted

Trump announced he will pick winners of the online challenge and invite them to the White House for a performance. OK.

Joshua Espinoza2450 days ago
Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin
Sports

Marlins Apologize for Sending Steve Irwin Death Joke to Rays

Trying to stay on that social media tightrope.

Gavin Evans2545 days ago
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Bill Cosby
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Ratioed Over Father's Day Tweet: 'Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad'

"I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father..."

Gavin Evans2594 days ago
joey bosa
Sports

Nick Bosa Deleted Trump-Supporting, Kaepernick-Criticizing Tweets Ahead of NFL Draft (UPDATE)

Bosa said he "had to" delete posts on Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick, and Beyoncé.

Alex Galbraith2661 days ago
devin nunes
Life

Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against Newspaper Prompts Twitter to Rally Behind #YachtCocaineProstitutes

The politician's defamation lawsuit against a local newspaper inspired a hashtag ridiculing the Trump ally.

Hannah Lifshutz2663 days ago
Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Steph Curry
Sports

Did Carmelo Anthony Tweet Then Delete Shoutout to KD and Steph Curry?

Melo has too much time on his hands, and no basketball games to attend. That's a recipe for some foolish social media moves, as these deleted tweets show.

countcenci2775 days ago
kevin hart homophobic tweets
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart's Old Homophobic Tweets Start Disappearing After Wave of Criticism

People are starting to bring back old Kevin Hart tweets following the announcement that he'll host the Oscars.

Jose Martinez2787 days ago
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LeBron James
Sports

LeBron James Wonders Why Trump Has the Time to Tweet All These Insults

Donald Trump has spent a lot of time as President of the United States going after LeBron James on Twitter.

countcenci2865 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown's Agent Says Trade Tweet and Practice No-Show Are 'Non-Story'

Antonio Brown hinted at asking for a trade on Twitter and then missed practice on Monday. His agent says it's all been "blown out of proportion."

countcenci2866 days ago
Travis Scott Kylie Jenner
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Fan Claiming She and Travis Scott Broke Up

Kylie Jenner won't be tolerating any rumors about her and her beau, Travis Scott. The 21-year-old reality star called one recent claim 'obviously fake' on Instagram.

Victoria L. Johnson2896 days ago
Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump Taxes
Life

Rudy Giuliani’s Random ‘You’ Tweet Becomes Meme Dream Come True

At around 8 a.m., Rudy Giuliani posted a tweet with just the word “You.” Twitter got creative when trying to figure out where Donald Trump’s lawyer was going with his unfinished message.

Jose Martinez2917 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Accidentally Cites Washington Post in Tweet to Discredit Them

Donald Trump tried to call out Washington Post for being "fake news" but used one of their reports by accident. He also called out Amazon and The New York Times in his tweet.

Victoria L. Johnson2939 days ago
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Donald and Melania Trump during an event in honor of Military Mothers and Spouses
Life

Donald Trump Can't Even Spell Wife's Name Right, Welcomes 'Melanie' Home From the Hospital

In a tweet welcoming Melania Trump back to the White House from the hospital, the President tweeted a brief update on her health with one very large typo.

Katherine Barner2988 days ago
Scott Adams cubicle
Music

Kanye West Appreciates Flattery From Trump-Loving 'Dilbert' Creator

West also shouted out Donald Glover as "a free thinker."

Shawn Setaro3015 days ago
This is a photo of Lil Duval.
Pop Culture

Lil Duval Claims Racism Doesn’t Exist on the West Coast

The comedian insists that racism is a thing of the past.

Sajae Elder3096 days ago

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