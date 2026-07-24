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Twitter Falsely Shows LeBron, Ice-T, Stephen King Paid to Stay Verified, Elon Musk Claims He’s 'Personally' Paying
Stephen King and Ice-T have also denied that they paid $8 to keep their verified blue checkmark status, despite the platform indicating they did.
ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet Following Death of Dwayne Haskins: 'It Was Insensitive'
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted a video on Twitter where he issued an apology for the insensitive nature of his tweet in the wake of Dwayne Haskins' death.
Packers Rookie Kamal Martin Deletes Account After Tweeting Adult Film Link With Brandi Love and Cory Chase
After Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin posted a link to an adult film clip, he claimed to be hacked before deleting his account.
Trump Promotes #MagaChallenge Rap Contest and the Entries Are Getting Roasted
Trump announced he will pick winners of the online challenge and invite them to the White House for a performance. OK.
Marlins Apologize for Sending Steve Irwin Death Joke to Rays
Trying to stay on that social media tightrope.
Bill Cosby Ratioed Over Father's Day Tweet: 'Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad'
"I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father..."
Nick Bosa Deleted Trump-Supporting, Kaepernick-Criticizing Tweets Ahead of NFL Draft (UPDATE)
Bosa said he "had to" delete posts on Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick, and Beyoncé.
Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against Newspaper Prompts Twitter to Rally Behind #YachtCocaineProstitutes
The politician's defamation lawsuit against a local newspaper inspired a hashtag ridiculing the Trump ally.
Did Carmelo Anthony Tweet Then Delete Shoutout to KD and Steph Curry?
Melo has too much time on his hands, and no basketball games to attend. That's a recipe for some foolish social media moves, as these deleted tweets show.
Kevin Hart's Old Homophobic Tweets Start Disappearing After Wave of Criticism
People are starting to bring back old Kevin Hart tweets following the announcement that he'll host the Oscars.
LeBron James Wonders Why Trump Has the Time to Tweet All These Insults
Donald Trump has spent a lot of time as President of the United States going after LeBron James on Twitter.
Antonio Brown's Agent Says Trade Tweet and Practice No-Show Are 'Non-Story'
Antonio Brown hinted at asking for a trade on Twitter and then missed practice on Monday. His agent says it's all been "blown out of proportion."
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Fan Claiming She and Travis Scott Broke Up
Kylie Jenner won't be tolerating any rumors about her and her beau, Travis Scott. The 21-year-old reality star called one recent claim 'obviously fake' on Instagram.
Rudy Giuliani’s Random ‘You’ Tweet Becomes Meme Dream Come True
At around 8 a.m., Rudy Giuliani posted a tweet with just the word “You.” Twitter got creative when trying to figure out where Donald Trump’s lawyer was going with his unfinished message.
Trump Accidentally Cites Washington Post in Tweet to Discredit Them
Donald Trump tried to call out Washington Post for being "fake news" but used one of their reports by accident. He also called out Amazon and The New York Times in his tweet.
Donald Trump Can't Even Spell Wife's Name Right, Welcomes 'Melanie' Home From the Hospital
In a tweet welcoming Melania Trump back to the White House from the hospital, the President tweeted a brief update on her health with one very large typo.
Kanye West Appreciates Flattery From Trump-Loving 'Dilbert' Creator
West also shouted out Donald Glover as "a free thinker."
Lil Duval Claims Racism Doesn’t Exist on the West Coast
The comedian insists that racism is a thing of the past.