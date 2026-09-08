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Zion Olojede

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Joined June 2017 | 189 posts
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Giannis Antetokounmpo; Kobe Bryant; Michael Jordan; Larry Bird; Kevin Durant

The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked

Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.

Zion Olojede203 days ago
Best sports video games list.

The 25 Best Sports Video Games of All Time, Ranked

From 'NBA Street Vol. 2' to 'ESPN NFL 2K5,' here are the best games in all of sports history, covering basketball, soccer, wrestling, football, skateboarding, and more.

Zion Olojede254 days ago
Best Basketball Docs; NBA documentary films

The 25 Best Basketball Documentaries of All Time

The best basketball documentaries of all time include unforgettable stories about Hall of Famers like Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Shaq.

Zion Olojede306 days ago
Group photo of comedians CP, Teddy Ray, KevOnStage, and Tony Baker against a teal background

The Funniest People on the Internet Right Now, Ranked

From Druski to Funny Marco to Kai Cenat, we ranked the funniest people on the internet right now. This list does not include stand-up comedians.

Zion Olojede827 days ago
A young man stands indoors, wearing a jacket with leather accents. He has a serious expression and looks directly at someone not fully visible in the foreground

Michael Rainey Jr. Reflects On 10 Years Of ‘Power’ And Next Era After ‘Ghost’: “Great Things Gotta Come To An End”

With the final season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ upon us, Michael Rainey Jr. looks back at his decade-long experience in the franchise, working alongside his idol 50 Cent, and more.

Zion Olojede833 days ago
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Three basketball players in jerseys looking focused during a game

Who's the Next Face of the NBA? Ranking the Top Candidates

Ant Edwards? Luka Doncic? Wemby? With a new era of young stars taking over, we ranked the top candidates to become the next face of the NBA.

Zion Olojede863 days ago
Two athletes: left in a suit holding a football; right in a football uniform with helmet

Falcons Are Losers, Chiefs Are Winners: 2024 NFL Draft Winners & Losers

With the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft behind us, it's time to crown our winners and losers out of the first 32 picks.

Zion Olojede875 days ago
Basketball player in blue jersey number 5 raises a smiling double thumbs-up on the court

Anthony Edwards Says He's a Top 5 Player in the NBA, Talks Playing With His Idol KD for Team USA

Before the playoffs, we caught up Anthony Edwards to talk about the next face of the NBA, playing in the Olympics with KD, where he ranks among the best in the league right now, and more.

Zion Olojede883 days ago
Three coaches with trophies: left in red cap with football trophy, center with basketball, right in cap with basketball

The Best Coaches in Sports Right Now, Ranked

From legends like Dawn Staley, Andy Reid, and Geno Auriemma to the new names like Dan Hurley and Becky Hammon, here are the best coaches in sports right now.

Zion Olojede890 days ago
Two individuals standing on a basketball court, one holding a basketball, both wearing casual attire with prominent lettering

Paolo Banchero Says UConn Can't Beat a NBA Team, Cooper Flagg Talks Gatorade NPOY & Revenge On UNC in '25

We caught up with Paolo Banchero and Cooper Flagg to talk about ESPN's Mike Greenberg saying UConn can the make the NBA Playoffs in the East, the National Gatorade Player of the Year award, getting revenge against UNC next season, and more.

Zion Olojede905 days ago
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Two images: Left shows a performer on stage. Right displays two basketball players smiling at an All-Star event

NBA Stars, NFL Stars, & Mbappé Choose Between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, & J. Cole

Over the years, we've had star athletes including Zion Williamson, Kylian Mbappé, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Ant Edwards, Ja Morant, and more pick between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. Here are their responses.

Zion Olojede910 days ago
Person adjusting a baseball cap, wearing a T-shirt with a graphic design, at a sports event

Allen Iverson Responds to Brian Windhorst Saying He Wouldn't Be As Good in Today's NBA

We sat down with NBA legend Allen Iverson to discuss if Kyrie is the most skilled player ever, Brian Windhorst saying he wouldn't be as good in today's NBA, March Madness and more.

Zion Olojede911 days ago
Basketball player in Thunder jersey gestures on court with focus on him

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up on 2012 Thunder Comparisons, Says He Wants NBA MVP

We sat down with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to discuss comparing this OKC core to the 2012 core, the free throw narratives, playing Team USA in the Olympics, and if he's this generation's Allen Iverson in terms of fashion.

Zion Olojede913 days ago
Three college basketball players in uniforms representing USC, Iowa, and Duke, smiling and in action poses

The Biggest Stars of March Madness 2024, Ranked

With the women's college basketball star power dominating headlines over the men, we ranked the top 10 biggest stars of March Madness.

Zion Olojede914 days ago

Cowboys Are Losers, Giants Are Winners: Winners & Losers of NFL Free Agency

From Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles to the Cowboys not signing anyone, here are the 2024 NFL free agency winners and losers so far.

Zion Olojede919 days ago
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We Asked NBA Stars to Rank the Top 5 Most Skilled Players Right Now

We caught up with Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Carmelo Anthony, and more NBA stars to name their top five most skilled players in the NBA right now.

Zion Olojede924 days ago

The Biggest College Sports Stars of the Past 20 Years, Ranked

From college legends like Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush to this era's superstars in Caitlin Clark and Zion Williamson, we ranked the biggest college sports stars of the past 20 years.

Zion Olojede927 days ago
Group of people playing soccer on a grassy field

Cam Newton on His 7-on-7 Program: 'Name Me Another NFL Athlete That Impacted The Community More'

We caught up with former NFL MVP Cam Newton to discuss his 7-on-7 program, his transition to media, and why he believes he's a top media sports personality.

Zion Olojede933 days ago

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