Philip Lewis
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Joe Biden Blames Social Media Platforms for 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Misinformation
President Joe Biden slammed social media platforms over not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation relating to the coronavirus and vaccines.
Conor McGregor Defeated in First Round Against Dustin Poirier By Injury TKO at UFC 264
In a highly anticipated fight, Dustin Poirier has defeated Conor McGregor by injury TKO in the first round at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Researchers to Study Brain of Former NFL Player Who Fatally Shot Five And Himself
Researchers at Boston University will study the brain of Phillip Adams, who fatally shot five people before killing himself, The Associated Press reports.
Plies Hilariously Defends Kirk Franklin After Leaked Phone Call: 'That Was Me!'
Plies, also known as Kirk Franklin’s tether, has come forward to defend the gospel choir director after Franklin’s son posted audio of their heated exchange.
Renni Rucci Hits Back at Mulatto on 'Beatbox' Freestyle
Shortly after Mulatto dropped a freestyle to SpottemGottem’s popular “BeatBox” track, rapper Renni Rucci responded with some heat of her own.
Famous Dex Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint for $50,000 Watch and Cash
Authorities told TMZ that the Chicago rapper claims he got together with a friend who allowed Dex to borrow a $50,000 watch for a video shoot.
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Son Posts Audio of Their Heated Phone Call
Kirk Franklin has apologized after his son posted a recording of a heated exchange between the pair to Instagram in which the choir director cursed at him.
Beyoncé Sings Beautiful Medley of Her Hits In Honor of Late Superfan Lyric Chanel
Beyoncé shared a moving tribute on her website to Lyric Chanel, a 13-year-old girl who died of brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma on Friday.
American Airlines to Begin Offering At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits for Passengers
In an effort to help people meet travel restriction requirements, American Airlines is set to offer travelers at-home COVID-19 tests.
Dez Bryant Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Kickoff, Pulled From Game
Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter prior to his Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys.
Supreme Court Dismisses GOP Effort to Overturn Biden's Victory in Pennsylvania
The Supreme Court has rejected a long-shot bid by Republicans to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-election Joe Biden's victory in the state.
Nelly's 'Dancing With The Stars' Shoes to Fetch $50K for Org That Helps Human Trafficking Survivors
Nelly may not have come out on top on this season's 'Dancing With The Stars,' but The Teen Project is benefiting from the rapper's stint on the show.
Jason Whitlock Dragged After Asking If Vanderbilt Had Men's Soccer Ahead of Sarah Fuller's Moment
Jason Whitlock, a journalist well known for his bad takes, seems to have forgotten one of the most important aspects of his job Saturday: research.
LeVar Burton Open to Becoming the Next Host of 'Jeopardy!,' Is 'Flattered' by Petition
Some fans started a petition to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the game show, and it has garnered over 65,000 signatures as of Friday night.
Ron Jeremy Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault at Hotel
The adult film actor was sued by a former friend on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Los Angeles back in May.
Disney Plus Reportedly Working on 'Darkwing Duck' Reboot
'90s babies, rejoice! Variety reports that a 'Darkwing Duck' reboot is in the works over at Disney Plus.
Filmmaker Lana Wachowski 'Will Change The Industry Again' With 'Matrix 4,' Jessica Henwick Says
'Matrix 4' star Jessica Henwick believes director Lana Wachowski's vision for the upcoming film is going to blow everyone away—again.
Conchata Ferrell, Known for 'Two and a Half Men' Role, Dead at 77
'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died of complications following a cardiac arrest, 'Deadline' reports. The actress was 77.