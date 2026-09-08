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Philip Lewis

Joined December 2017 | 397 posts
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Latest Stories

joe-biden

Joe Biden Blames Social Media Platforms for 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Misinformation

President Joe Biden slammed social media platforms over not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation relating to the coronavirus and vaccines.

Philip Lewis1889 days ago
conor-mcgregor-ufc

Conor McGregor Defeated in First Round Against Dustin Poirier By Injury TKO at UFC 264

In a highly anticipated fight, Dustin Poirier has defeated Conor McGregor by injury TKO in the first round at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Philip Lewis1895 days ago
phillip-adams

Researchers to Study Brain of Former NFL Player Who Fatally Shot Five And Himself

Researchers at Boston University will study the brain of Phillip Adams, who fatally shot five people before killing himself, The Associated Press reports.

Philip Lewis1987 days ago
plies

Plies Hilariously Defends Kirk Franklin After Leaked Phone Call: 'That Was Me!'

Plies, also known as Kirk Franklin’s tether, has come forward to defend the gospel choir director after Franklin’s son posted audio of their heated exchange.

Philip Lewis2013 days ago
Mulatto

Renni Rucci Hits Back at Mulatto on 'Beatbox' Freestyle

Shortly after Mulatto dropped a freestyle to SpottemGottem’s popular “BeatBox” track, rapper Renni Rucci responded with some heat of her own.

Philip Lewis2013 days ago
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famous dex

Famous Dex Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint for $50,000 Watch and Cash

Authorities told TMZ that the Chicago rapper claims he got together with a friend who allowed Dex to borrow a $50,000 watch for a video shoot.

Philip Lewis2014 days ago
kirk franklin

Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Son Posts Audio of Their Heated Phone Call

Kirk Franklin has apologized after his son posted a recording of a heated exchange between the pair to Instagram in which the choir director cursed at him.

Philip Lewis2014 days ago
beyonce

Beyoncé Sings Beautiful Medley of Her Hits In Honor of Late Superfan Lyric Chanel

Beyoncé shared a moving tribute on her website to Lyric Chanel, a 13-year-old girl who died of brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma on Friday.

Philip Lewis2022 days ago
american airlines

American Airlines to Begin Offering At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits for Passengers

In an effort to help people meet travel restriction requirements, American Airlines is set to offer travelers at-home COVID-19 tests.

Philip Lewis2109 days ago
dez bryant

Dez Bryant Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Kickoff, Pulled From Game

Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter prior to his Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

Philip Lewis2109 days ago
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trump penn

Supreme Court Dismisses GOP Effort to Overturn Biden's Victory in Pennsylvania

The Supreme Court has rejected a long-shot bid by Republicans to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-election Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Philip Lewis2109 days ago
nelly dwts

Nelly's 'Dancing With The Stars' Shoes to Fetch $50K for Org That Helps Human Trafficking Survivors

Nelly may not have come out on top on this season's 'Dancing With The Stars,' but The Teen Project is benefiting from the rapper's stint on the show.

Philip Lewis2119 days ago
vanderbilt football

Jason Whitlock Dragged After Asking If Vanderbilt Had Men's Soccer Ahead of Sarah Fuller's Moment

Jason Whitlock, a journalist well known for his bad takes, seems to have forgotten one of the most important aspects of his job Saturday: research.

Philip Lewis2119 days ago
levar burton

LeVar Burton Open to Becoming the Next Host of 'Jeopardy!,' Is 'Flattered' by Petition

Some fans started a petition to name actor LeVar Burton the new host of the game show, and it has garnered over 65,000 signatures as of Friday night.

Philip Lewis2134 days ago
ron jeremy

Ron Jeremy Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault at Hotel

The adult film actor was sued by a former friend on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Los Angeles back in May.

Philip Lewis2134 days ago
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darkwing duck

Disney Plus Reportedly Working on 'Darkwing Duck' Reboot

'90s babies, rejoice! Variety reports that a 'Darkwing Duck' reboot is in the works over at Disney Plus.

Philip Lewis2134 days ago
Lana Wachowski

Filmmaker Lana Wachowski 'Will Change The Industry Again' With 'Matrix 4,' Jessica Henwick Says

'Matrix 4' star Jessica Henwick believes director Lana Wachowski's vision for the upcoming film is going to blow everyone away—again.

Philip Lewis2165 days ago
conchata ferrell

Conchata Ferrell, Known for 'Two and a Half Men' Role, Dead at 77

'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died of complications following a cardiac arrest, 'Deadline' reports. The actress was 77.

Philip Lewis2165 days ago

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