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Mike Greenwell’s Cause of Death: How Did the Red Sox Hall of Famer Die?
Mike Greenwell, who has died at age 62, leaves behind his wife, Tracy Greer.
Brawl Erupts at Dodger Stadium After Fan Throws Beer on Woman
Players in the Dodgers dugout could be seen taking more interest in the altercation than the actual game against the Red Sox.
David Ortiz Reportedly Targeted by 'Jealous' Drug Kingpin in 2019 Shooting
A private investigation by Ed Davis revealed that César “The Abuser” Peralta had ordered the attack, which put Ortiz in the hospital for nearly two months.
Boston Fans Called Out Over Racist Comments Following Red Sox Black Lives Matter Banner
Some Boston Red Sox fans are facing backlash following ignorant comments being left under the team's post supporting Black Lives Matter with a banner.
Watch John Krasinski and David Ortiz Surprise Boston Healthcare Workers
The surprise took place during an episode of the 'Office' alum's new YouTube show 'Some Good News.'
Houston Astros Players Reportedly Given Immunity by MLB for Cheating Scheme Testimony
According to a 'Wall Street Journal' report, Houston Astros players skirted punishments by cooperating with MLB's investigation into accusations of cheating.
Alleged Drug Kingpin Rumored to be Connected to David Ortiz Shooting Arrested in Colombia
César Emilio Peralta has been wanted by the FBI since late-2018.
David Ortiz Released From Hospital, Still Recovering From Shooting (UPDATE)
The former Red Sox player spent nearly seven weeks in the hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic.
Police Arrest 'Mastermind' Who Ordered Hit Resulting in David Ortiz Shooting
Earlier this month, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot at a club in the Dominican Republic.
David Ortiz Moved Out of ICU
David Ortiz's condition has been upgraded to "good."
Dominican Republic Authorities Identify Man Who Allegedly Paid David Ortiz Hitmen
Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno is accused of being the middle-man between the shooters and the plan's mastermind.
Suspected Shooter in David Ortiz Case Reportedly Says Athlete Wasn't His Intended Target
25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira Cruz reportedly admitted to pulling the trigger, but insists the former MLB slugger wasn't the person he was hired to shoot.
David Ortiz's Suspected Gunman Was Part of Orchestrated Hit
The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday.
David Ortiz Expected to Make 'Full Recovery' as New Shooting Details Surface (UPDATE)
He is currently recovering in a Boston hospital.
Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Dies at 69
Buckner was an MLB all-star, won a batting title, and finishing top 15 in MVP voting for three years in a row.
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Will Skip White House Visit With Trump
Cora disagrees with the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria.
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on White House Visit: 'We'll Talk About It Later On'
Following the World Series win, everyone wanted to know if the Boston Red Sox will go to the White House.
Dodgers Beat Red Sox 3-2 in Longest Game in World Series History
Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run to end a game that lasted more than 7 hours.