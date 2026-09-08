Alex Galbraith
Latest Stories
The Game Addresses Accusations He's Scamming Unsigned Artists
The Game has heard the allegations that he’s running a scam to con unsigned artists out of their money. The rapper explained his promo gig in a new interview.
'Project Gucciberg' Creates Audiobooks Read By Gucci Mane Using Deepfake Technology
MSCHF shared their latest creation, a series of audiobooks "read" by Gucci Mane. The books were created using a deepfake AI that was fed Gucci interviews.
Anthony Mackie on Being Worried About Becoming 'Face of the First Marvel Franchise to Fail'
In a new interview with 'Variety,' 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' star said he was worried that he might be the face of the first Marvel project to fail.
Damian Lillard Opens Up About Playing Through Multiple Family Tragedies This Season
Damian Lillard has been playing through tragedy this season, after the untimely deaths of both people in his inner circle and his wider orbit.
‘WandaVision’ Director on Why He Thinks Some Fans Will Be Disappointed By Finale
'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman said many fans who have spun out wild theories about the series will be let down by the way it wraps up in a new interview.
Japanese Billionaire Says He’ll Pay for 8 People to Join Him on SpaceX Trip to Moon
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is seeking eight members of the public to join him on the first private flight to the moon, he announced Wednesday.
Rep. Ronny Jackson Drank, Took Ambien and Made Sexual Comments During Tenure As White House Physician
A scathing new Department of Defense report claims that current congressman Ronny Jackson was deeply unprofessional during his tenure as White House physician.
People React to Tim Allen Admitting He Liked That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’
Tim Allen shocked people who have never watched a second of a Tim Allen sitcom by revealing that he was a conservative on Marc Maron’s 'WTF' podcast.
Big Sean Reveals That He Contemplated Suicide Several Times
Big Sean told Michael Eric Dyson that he had contemplated suicide at several points and was only able to get right after taking time away from his career.
Delivery Driver in Vietnam Miraculously Catches Toddler Who Fell From 12th Floor Balcony
A delivery driver in Hanoi, Vietnam is being praised as a hero after he saved a toddler who fell from the 12th story balcony of an apartment complex.
Bill Burr Weighs in on Former ‘Mandalorian’ Co-Star Gina Carano's Firing
Comedian and former 'Mandalorian' co-star Bill Burr weighed in on the firing of Gina Carano over offensive social media posts, worrying about what that means.
6ix9ine Sued for Allegedly Stiffing Security Detail on Payment
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued after he allegedly failed to pay for a round-the-clock security detail that followed him in Los Angeles in 2018.
Fans React to Soulja Boy Beefing With WWE's Randy Orton
Soulja Boy s feuding with wrestling star Randy Orton after the rapper made some disparaging comments about the WWE and the difficulty of being a pro wrestler.
At Least 15 People Dead in Southern California Crash Involving Semi-Truck and SUV
At least 15 people are reported dead after an SUV carrying many passengers collided with a semi-truck carrying gravel near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rapper in Spain Accused of Chopping Off Roommate's Penis for YouTube Video
Aaron Beltran is standing trial for allegedly cutting off a British teacher’s penis with a kitchen knife as part of a consensual arrangement for a video.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reaffirms Message That LeBron James Should 'Stick to Sports'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was not moved by LeBron James' response to his recent comments about athletes staying out of politics, and doubled down on his message.
Tracy Morgan Apologizes for Mispronouncing ‘Soul’ During Golden Globes
Tracy Morgan had a bit of trouble with the name of Pixar's most-recent hit. He later apologized for flubbing the hit movie's name on Twitter.
Cardi B Says She Would Collaborate With Lizzo but Asks Fans to Stop Pressuring Her for Music
Cardi B shared a series of tweets praising Lizzo's looks. When fans raved over a meet-up, she mulled the idea of working with the "Good As Hell" artist.