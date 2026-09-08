Ralph Warner
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The 30 Best Yankees Rap References of All Time
Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and others give props to the pinstripes and shout out their favorite Yankees.
Things You Didn't Know About Mike Tyson
From being friends with Darryl Baum (man accused of shooting 50 Cent) to a gun incident with Teddy Atlas, these are the craziest Mike Tyson stories and facts.
Snoop Dogg Is Glad Tom Brady, His Friend, Was Suspended
Snoop Dogg, Steelers fan, on why he's glad his friend Tom Brady was suspended by the NFL for four games this season.
Sammy Watkins’ Advice to NFL Rookies: Don't Dump Your College Girlfriend
Bills WR Sammy Watkins has some sage advice for the 2016 NFL rookies—stay with your girl.
Kris Bryant's Earning the Kind of Attention He Could Do Without
The individual accolades are appreciated, but Bryant knows there’s only one milestone the starved fans on the north side of Chicago care about.
Kristine Leahy Has Colin Cowherd's Back
"The Herd" co-host Kristine Leahy opens up about being on one of the most popular—and controversial—sports talk shows.
The Most Prolific Fathers in Sports History
This Father's Day we take a look at athletes who've fathered a small country of kids.
Floyd Mayweather's Most Memorable Arguments
Floyd Mayweather has argued with the best of them.
The Most Ridiculous Athlete Mugshots of All Time
A look at some of the more ridiculous athlete mugshots of all time, with updates for more recent arrests.
Fineable or Clean? The Most Brutal Hits in NFL History
As the NFL gets softer, remember how rough it used to be with these insane hits.
The 2014 NFL Starting Quarterback Rankings
From no. 32 to no. 1, we list the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
The 30 Most Disrespectful Sports Celebrations of All Time
From Stevie Johnson mocking Plaxico shooting himself to the Reggie Miller choke sign, here are the most disrespectful sports celebrations and moments ever.
Colombia Defeats Uruguay 2-0 to Advance in World Cup
Colombia defeats Uruguay 2-0 to advance in World Cup. This is the furthest the South American nation has ever been in the World Cup.
Ranking Every Five-Time Champion in NBA History
From Tim Duncan to Kobe Bryant to Dennis Rodman, we break down the best NBA players who have five titles to their name.
Big Poppas: The Athletes With the Most Children by the Most Women
Which of your favorite ballers have fathered the most children by the most women? Find out here.