The 30 Best Yankees Rap References of All Time

Hip-hop’s love affair with the New York Yankees goes beyond just a fitted cap. With a stadium located just blocks away from the birthplace of hip-hop, the Bronx Bombers have been a part of the rap lexicon for decades.

For decades, MCs like Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Jay Z (who, you might have heard, performed at Yankee Stadium recently) have cited the Yankees in their rhymes—and with 27 world championships and dozens of Hall of Famers, there are plenty of big names to choose from. But the Yankees brand represents more than just winning and tradition, although that’s a big part of it. It’s also about money, power, and respect.

Though the Los Angeles Dodgers have made inroads, the Yankees remain an MLB blue blood and hip hop’s favorite baseball team. These are the 30 Best Yankees Rap Refernces of All Time.