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countcenci

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Joined September 2009 | 411 posts
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2019 NBA Draft Comparisons Lead Image

Prospects to Pros: Comparing the 2019 NBA Draft Class to NBA Greats

The NBA Draft has become a bigger deal than the NBA Finals. In honor of the 2019 NBA Draft, we compared the top prospects to pros.

countcenci2648 days ago
Andre Iguodala Game 2 NBA Finals 2019

Andre Iguodala Sealed Game 2 and Helped Protect Steph Curry’s Legacy

Warriors tied the series 1-1 as Golden State’s big-name stars were saved by a supporting cast that’s been rightfully dragged for much of the season.

countcenci2663 days ago
Pascal Siakam Raptors Warriors Game 1 NBA Finals 2019

Pascal Siakam and the Raptors Showed Why the Warriors Aren’t Better Without Kevin Durant

The Raptors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals from the Warriors thanks to Pascal Siakam's performance.

countcenci2667 days ago
puma thumb reuploaded

PUMA Basketball's Dream Team

From Walt "Clyde" Frazier & Vince Carter to DeMarcus Cousins & Skylar Diggins, Complex celebrates PUMA Basketball's Dream Team

countcenci2732 days ago
Paul George All Star Game 2019

The 12 Players Who Deserve More Respect in the NBA Today

While some on the ensuing list are paid quite handsomely—there are four max players on here—they’re still not getting their real due.  

countcenci2767 days ago
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Luka Doncic Mavs Blezers 2018

Luka Doncic Is the Most Unique Rookie the NBA Has (Maybe) Ever Seen

The Mavs ultra impressive rookie has the talent and demeanor to be a champion down the road. Already a franchise player, the NBA hasn't seen a rookie like him.

countcenci2807 days ago
James Harden Rockets Grizzlies 2018

Why James Harden Is the NBA’s Ultimate Twitter Trending Topic

Few can send timelines into a stream of shocked, keyboard-smashing reactionary gifs, memes, and tweets like James Harden.

countcenci2808 days ago
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Reportedly Isn't Playing for Pelicans Beyond This Season

A couple birdies whispered the Brow's gone after this year to ESPN's Ryan Russillo.

countcenci2813 days ago
Brett Brown, Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler Reportedly Challenging Sixers Coach Brett Brown Over Offense

A new report says Jimmy Butler's assimilation into the Sixers' offense has been rocky and he directly challenged the coach about his role.

countcenci2813 days ago
LeBron James on bench in street clothes

LeBron Out Another Week at Least

James has been recovering from a strained groin since leaving his team's Christmas Day win over the Warriors.

countcenci2813 days ago
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Antonio Brown

Peter King Explains Why He Took Antonio Brown Off His All-Pro Ballot

Media impresario Peter King admits he had Antonio Brown as a First Team All-Pro before the drama with the Steelers erupted.

countcenci2813 days ago
Jake Olson USC Long Snapper

Blind USC Long-Snapper Jake Olson Completes the 'Bird Box' Challenge With Ease

Jake Olson is a long-snapper for USC. He's also blind. The 'Bird Box' Challenge is just called Tuesday for him.

countcenci2814 days ago
Referee looks on in Warriors vs. Rockets

Chris Paul, Houston GM Daryl Morey, and Kevin Durant Respond to Epic Blown Call

CP3, Daryl Morey, and more convulsed in anger after refs missed KD stepping out of bounds in the Warriors-Rockets OT game. KD's response is telling, though.

countcenci2814 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins Kevin Durant Preseason 2018

Why the Warriors Really Need DeMarcus Cousins to Three-Peat

DeMarcus Cousins has yet to make his Warriors debut. But what many considered to be a luxury for the defending champs just might turn out to be a necessity.

countcenci2814 days ago
Hillary Clinton, LeBron James

Celtics GM Danny Ainge Says LeBron’s Premature GOAT Comments Remind Him of Trump

Boston's GM knew exactly what he was doing when he compared LeBron to Donald Trump during a radio interview.

countcenci2814 days ago
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This is a photo of Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard Will Sign With Raptors or Clippers, NBA Executives Say

Kawhi's next decision will come down to The Six and LA's other team. At least that's the popular consensus among league executives.

countcenci2814 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins Promises Playoff Check to Jazmine Barnes' Family

The Houston Texans WR pledges to donate his playoff check to the family of the slain girl. Her murderer remains at large.

countcenci2814 days ago
Reu

Reuben Foster’s Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Florida's State Attorney drops misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Washington DE Reuben Foster.

countcenci2814 days ago

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