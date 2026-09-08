Kyle Shokeye Portrait

Kyle Shokeye

Joined September 2018 | 272 posts
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Latest Stories

Netflix

Creator of Viral 'Black Rolf' Meme Working on New Netflix Animated Series

From making 'Ed, Edd n Eddy'-inspired memes to working on a Netflix show, Elijah Rutland is making power moves.

Kyle Shokeye2640 days ago
james harden china

James Harden Speaks on Travel Criticism: 'I Let the Haters Keep Talking'

The former MVP also talked about how he's preparing for the 2019-2020 season.

Kyle Shokeye2640 days ago
alex rodriguez fox sports

Alex Rodriguez Clears Up Story of Kylie Jenner Bragging About Billionaire Status

"Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," Jenner said in response to A-Rod's claims of her boasting about her riches at the Met Gala.

Kyle Shokeye2640 days ago
cocaine wrapped plastic

333 Pounds of Cocaine Worth $10 Million Found at Port of Baltimore

Federal agents have made some pretty massive busts this month.

Kyle Shokeye2640 days ago
jussie smollett court sunglasses

Jussie Smollett, Alleged Attackers Googled Actor's Name Over 50 Times Following Incident, Police Docs Say

Chicago police have released over 1,000 related to the case, which include the search history of the individuals involved in the incident.

Kyle Shokeye2640 days ago
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wendys spicy nuggets

Here’s When Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Will Make Their Chance the Rapper-Inspired Return (UPDATE)

It's looking like it's gonna be a hot summer.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
masai ujiri raptors trophy

Masai Ujiri Says 'I Respect Authority' in Response to Incident With Sheriff's Deputy

The Raptors president also addressed how DeMar Derozan being traded to the Spurs affected the team morale.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
real sports don nelson

HOF Coach Don Nelson Talks Weed, Post-NBA Life on HBO's 'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel'

The episode premieres June 25 on HBO.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
daniel craig jamaica

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Provides First Real Look at 'Bond 25'

The first look at the upcoming film features a glimpse into life on set with Daniel Craig and director Cary Fukunaga.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
avengers endgame cast

'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release Reportedly Features Deleted Scene Centered Around This Hero

The re-release, which hits theaters June 28, will feature additional content including an intro from co-director Anthony Russo.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
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nxivum sex cult sign

Keith Raniere, Leader of Sex Cult Linked to Allison Mack, Found Guilty on All Charges

Prosecutors said Keith Raniere used a self-help organization as a front for a sex-ring that enslaved several women.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
drake raptors win toronto

Drake's Latest Instagram Photos Seemingly Confirm He's in 'Album Mode'

After celebrating the Toronto Raptors' W, it seems Drake is getting back to work.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
kim khloe kendall kris

'KUWTK' Teaser Shows Moment Kardashians Discovered the Tryst Between Jordyn and Tristan

A 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reveals the moment the Kardashians found out about the cheating scandal.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
jordan peele us interview

Jordan Peele Gives His Take on Fan Theory Concerning This 'Us' Character

'Us' is available on Blu-ray today.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
gucci mane proud of you music video

Gucci Mane Drops "Proud of You" Video Off Upcoming 'Delusions of Grandeur' Project

'Delusions of Grandeur' will be available imminently.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
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lena headey game of thrones

Lena Headey Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Cut a Scene Confirming Cersei Had a Miscarriage

A scene from the penultimate season, which never saw the light of day, would've helped explain Cersei's Season 8 choices.

Kyle Shokeye2648 days ago
masai ujiri family

Deputy Involved in Altercation With Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Considering Filing Lawsuit

The sheriff's deputy claims he has not been able to return to work after the incident left him with a "serious concussion" and jaw injury.

Kyle Shokeye2648 days ago
e 40 ferg schoolboy q

Quavo, Schoolboy Q, ASAP Ferg, and Roddy Ricch Link Up With E-40 in "Chase the Money" Video

The newest banger from the Cali veteran shatters coastal boundaries, tapping talent from around the nation.

Kyle Shokeye2648 days ago

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