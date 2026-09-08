Kyle Shokeye
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Creator of Viral 'Black Rolf' Meme Working on New Netflix Animated Series
From making 'Ed, Edd n Eddy'-inspired memes to working on a Netflix show, Elijah Rutland is making power moves.
James Harden Speaks on Travel Criticism: 'I Let the Haters Keep Talking'
The former MVP also talked about how he's preparing for the 2019-2020 season.
Alex Rodriguez Clears Up Story of Kylie Jenner Bragging About Billionaire Status
"Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," Jenner said in response to A-Rod's claims of her boasting about her riches at the Met Gala.
333 Pounds of Cocaine Worth $10 Million Found at Port of Baltimore
Federal agents have made some pretty massive busts this month.
Jussie Smollett, Alleged Attackers Googled Actor's Name Over 50 Times Following Incident, Police Docs Say
Chicago police have released over 1,000 related to the case, which include the search history of the individuals involved in the incident.
Here’s When Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Will Make Their Chance the Rapper-Inspired Return (UPDATE)
It's looking like it's gonna be a hot summer.
Masai Ujiri Says 'I Respect Authority' in Response to Incident With Sheriff's Deputy
The Raptors president also addressed how DeMar Derozan being traded to the Spurs affected the team morale.
HOF Coach Don Nelson Talks Weed, Post-NBA Life on HBO's 'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel'
The episode premieres June 25 on HBO.
Behind-the-Scenes Footage Provides First Real Look at 'Bond 25'
The first look at the upcoming film features a glimpse into life on set with Daniel Craig and director Cary Fukunaga.
'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release Reportedly Features Deleted Scene Centered Around This Hero
The re-release, which hits theaters June 28, will feature additional content including an intro from co-director Anthony Russo.
Keith Raniere, Leader of Sex Cult Linked to Allison Mack, Found Guilty on All Charges
Prosecutors said Keith Raniere used a self-help organization as a front for a sex-ring that enslaved several women.
Drake's Latest Instagram Photos Seemingly Confirm He's in 'Album Mode'
After celebrating the Toronto Raptors' W, it seems Drake is getting back to work.
'KUWTK' Teaser Shows Moment Kardashians Discovered the Tryst Between Jordyn and Tristan
A 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reveals the moment the Kardashians found out about the cheating scandal.
Jordan Peele Gives His Take on Fan Theory Concerning This 'Us' Character
'Us' is available on Blu-ray today.
Gucci Mane Drops "Proud of You" Video Off Upcoming 'Delusions of Grandeur' Project
'Delusions of Grandeur' will be available imminently.
Lena Headey Says ‘Game of Thrones’ Cut a Scene Confirming Cersei Had a Miscarriage
A scene from the penultimate season, which never saw the light of day, would've helped explain Cersei's Season 8 choices.
Deputy Involved in Altercation With Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Considering Filing Lawsuit
The sheriff's deputy claims he has not been able to return to work after the incident left him with a "serious concussion" and jaw injury.
Quavo, Schoolboy Q, ASAP Ferg, and Roddy Ricch Link Up With E-40 in "Chase the Money" Video
The newest banger from the Cali veteran shatters coastal boundaries, tapping talent from around the nation.