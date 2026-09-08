Jennifer Wood Portrait

Jennifer Wood

Joined July 2014 | 143 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Jennifer Wood11 days ago
Johnny Knoxville (L) and cast and crew of Jackass attend the MTV Europe Awards 2010 at the La Caja Magica on November 7, 2010 in Madrid, Spain.

Jackass's 25 Most Painfully Funny Moments

Twenty-five memorable moments from 25 years of 'Jackass.'

Jennifer Wood77 days ago
The Shining

The Scariest Movies of All Time

These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.

Jennifer Wood2325 days ago
Old Boy; greatest foreign films

56 International Movies to See Before You Die

Many of the best movies ask you to read subtitles. From 'Roma' to 'Cinema Paradiso,' here are best foreign language films of all time.

Jennifer Wood2827 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

Jennifer Wood2907 days ago
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'Goodfellas' promo shot

The 15 Best Movies Inspired By True Events

Check out our list of The 15 Best Movies Inspired By True Events.

Jennifer Wood2908 days ago
50 best 80s movies platoon

The 50 Best '80s Movies

From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.

Jennifer Wood3135 days ago
The Best Nude Movie Scenes of All Time

The 25 Most Important Full Frontal Nude Scenes in Movies

The best uses of birthday suits in film history go more than skin deep. Here are the most important full frontal nude movie scenes.

Jennifer Wood3213 days ago
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15 Directors You Should Know Releasing Films in 2016

Here are 15 directors to look out for in 2016. They're not only releasing hotly anticipated films this year, but also diversifying today's film industry.

Jennifer Wood3864 days ago
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10 Reasons Why ‘Point Break’ Was the Single Most Defining Film of the ’90s

Here's why 'Point Break' is one of the most defining films of the '90s, surfer-robbers and all.

Jennifer Wood3928 days ago
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The 10 Greatest House Parties We’ve Seen in Movies

Ain’t no party like an onscreen party.

Jennifer Wood3958 days ago
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The 10 Best Logo Redesigns of All Time

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a well-designed logo can be valued at twice that amount.

Jennifer Wood4097 days ago
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Original Gangster: A Side-by-Side Comparison of Omar Little and Chalky White

Here, we offer a side-by-side comparison of these brilliantly layered (albeit deeply flawed) legends of the small screen played by Michael K. Williams.

Jennifer Wood4110 days ago
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How Industry Is Influenced by Art and Design in 2015

Here's how art and design have completely transformed the way industry balances form and function.

Jennifer Wood4112 days ago
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25 Reasons Why 'GoodFellas' Is the Definitive Mob Movie of Our Time

In honor of its 25th anniversary, we take a look back to see what elements made 'GoodFellas' the perfect mob film.

Jennifer Wood4126 days ago
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These Are Some of the Biggest Developments in Wearable Tech Right Now

For many of the world's top tech companies, function and fashion now go hand-in-hand.

Jennifer Wood4136 days ago
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The 10 Best Comedies of All Time to Watch on 4/20

Get ready for 4/20 with this list of hilarious comedies you should binge-watch on the glorious holiday.

Jennifer Wood4169 days ago
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The 20 Best Artists Under 20 Right Now

These young artists prove that creativity is instinctual.

Jennifer Wood4181 days ago

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