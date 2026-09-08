Jennifer Wood
Latest Stories
The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
Jackass's 25 Most Painfully Funny Moments
Twenty-five memorable moments from 25 years of 'Jackass.'
The Scariest Movies of All Time
These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.
56 International Movies to See Before You Die
Many of the best movies ask you to read subtitles. From 'Roma' to 'Cinema Paradiso,' here are best foreign language films of all time.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
The 15 Best Movies Inspired By True Events
Check out our list of The 15 Best Movies Inspired By True Events.
The 50 Best '80s Movies
From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.
The 25 Most Important Full Frontal Nude Scenes in Movies
The best uses of birthday suits in film history go more than skin deep. Here are the most important full frontal nude movie scenes.
15 Directors You Should Know Releasing Films in 2016
Here are 15 directors to look out for in 2016. They're not only releasing hotly anticipated films this year, but also diversifying today's film industry.
10 Reasons Why ‘Point Break’ Was the Single Most Defining Film of the ’90s
Here's why 'Point Break' is one of the most defining films of the '90s, surfer-robbers and all.
The 10 Greatest House Parties We’ve Seen in Movies
Ain’t no party like an onscreen party.
The 10 Best Logo Redesigns of All Time
If a picture is worth a thousand words, a well-designed logo can be valued at twice that amount.
Original Gangster: A Side-by-Side Comparison of Omar Little and Chalky White
Here, we offer a side-by-side comparison of these brilliantly layered (albeit deeply flawed) legends of the small screen played by Michael K. Williams.
How Industry Is Influenced by Art and Design in 2015
Here's how art and design have completely transformed the way industry balances form and function.
25 Reasons Why 'GoodFellas' Is the Definitive Mob Movie of Our Time
In honor of its 25th anniversary, we take a look back to see what elements made 'GoodFellas' the perfect mob film.
These Are Some of the Biggest Developments in Wearable Tech Right Now
For many of the world's top tech companies, function and fashion now go hand-in-hand.
The 10 Best Comedies of All Time to Watch on 4/20
Get ready for 4/20 with this list of hilarious comedies you should binge-watch on the glorious holiday.
The 20 Best Artists Under 20 Right Now
These young artists prove that creativity is instinctual.