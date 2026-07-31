The 2026 MLB trade deadline is just three days away, which means it’s peak lying season among general managers. New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has maintained that he will not trade away shortstop Francisco Lindor, but that may be an effort to drive up the price on one of his most valuable trade chips. Why would Stearns trade the five-time All Star? The Mets are a major disappointment this season, sitting in last place in the N.L. East. Lindor, who has underperformed, also has five years remaining on his 10-year $341 million contract. There are also rumors of a rift between Lindor and the Mets’ franchise player Juan Soto. If the 32-year-old Lindor is to be made available this weekend, there will be plenty of suitors. Here are three of the most likely teams that would be interested in Lindor’s services. Francisco Lindor to Yankees trade rumors

The Yankees have rarely operated under desperate circumstances in recent years, but the pressure to win a title in the Aaron Judge era is mounting. Adding to Brian Cashman’s urgency is the fact that Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger are all currently on the shelf.

The normally star-studded Yankees lineup isn’t up to par, and the club has been playing .500 baseball for a month-and-a-half. Lindor would provide the Yankees lineup with a reliable bat, and would certainly be an upgrade at shortstop over Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero. The Yankees would certainly need to give up a boatload of assets, including Volpe, in a trade for Lindor but—again—Cashman could finally be on the verge of going “all-in.” The crosstown rivals have completed 17 deals with each other since the Mets joined MLB in 1962 but they’ve typically been for backups and bullpen arms and never for a superstar of Lindor’s status. Francisco Lindor to Red Sox trade rumors

No team at the deadline is more interested in acquiring a shortstop than the surging Red Sox. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported that Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has pursued shortstops CJ Abrams, Zach Neto and Jeremy Pena in recent weeks, but the Red Sox may be hesitant to go hard after Lindor due to his hefty contract. That said, team owner John Henry has been ridiculed in Boston in recent years for not spending like he used to during the team’s glory years of the 2000s and 2010s.