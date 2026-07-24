Pop Smoke

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50 Cent performing with a bullet-proof vest at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards
Style

How NYC Rappers Turned the Bulletproof Vest Into One of Hip-Hop's Most Enduring Fashion Statements

Complex News' Izzy Izzo traces the vest's journey from Prodigy's 1995 "Survival of the Fittest" video to Pop Smoke's Brooklyn Drill era.

Joe Price5 days ago
Pop Smoke with braids and sunglasses stands against a blue sky background with clouds, wearing a patterned shirt and necklaces.
Music

Pop Smoke’s Family Announces Coffee Shop in Honor of Late Rapper

The new spot will honor Pop in his Canarsie neighborhood.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

The late rapper's mother and brother say they haven't been getting the support that many fans might think they have after Pop's death.

Will Lavin137 days ago
21 Savage
Music

21 Savage Flips R. Kelly’s "I Wish," Pays Tribute to Young Dolph, Takeoff, and More

21 dropped off his new album, 'What Happened to the Streets?' on Friday.

tara mahadevan228 days ago
Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke Was Reportedly Subject of NYPD Investigation Prior to His Death

The rapper's arrest for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls Royce Wraith from LA to NYC was something police were apparently trying to leverage.

tara mahadevan242 days ago
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Rapper Pop Smoke, wearing a blue Off-White coat, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week
Music

Pop Smoke Murder Defendant Gets 29 Years, Apologizes to Rapper’s Family: 'I Take Responsibility'

24-year-old Corey Walker accepted a plea deal earlier this month.

Joe Price522 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Pop Smoke performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Pop Smoke Murder Defendant Takes 29-Year Sentence in Plea Deal

Corey Walker took a guilty plea to home invasion robbery and voluntary manslaughter charges in the killing of Pop Smoke.

Jaelani Turner-Williams538 days ago
Pop Smoke performs on stage wearing a denim jacket, while Cissy Houston, in a colorful top, is seated for an interview holding a phone
Music

Pop Smoke's Mom Discusses Son's Convicted Killer Appearing in Interviews: 'Life Is Done for Him'

One of the late rapper's convicted killers, Blockstar sat down for an interview with 'No Jumper' earlier this month.

tara mahadevan740 days ago
Adam22 and DJ Akademiks are pictured side by side in close-up shots, both facing the camera. Adam22 is speaking into a microphone
Music

Adam22 Defends Interview With Person Involved in Pop Smoke Murder After Criticism From Akademiks (UPDATE)

The 'No Jumper' podcast host has faced backlash for sitting down for an interview with Blockstar, one of several individuals charged in the death of Pop Smoke.

Brad Callas751 days ago
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Pop artist in a light button-up shirt with braided hair and sunglasses
Music

Pop Smoke Murder Trial Date for Lone Adult Defendant Has Been Set

Corey Walker's former lawyer claimed he "did not plan this crime" and was only meant to be the driver.

Jose Martinez869 days ago
Man in beanie gives thumbs-up at Fanatics event
Music

French Montana Says Nipsey Hussle Being Killed Working to Help His Neighborhood 'Scared Me Away From Trying to Do the Same Thing'

French raps about the feeling on his new track "Dirty Bronx Intro." He later elaborated on the lyrics in a 'Breakfast Club' interview.

Trace William Cowen886 days ago
Pop Smoke stands against cloud backdrop, wearing a patterned shirt with layered chains
Music

Woman Who Says She Was With Pop Smoke When He Was Killed Looks Back on 'Worst Night of My Life'

This month marks four years since Pop Smoke was fatally shot at a home in the Hollywood Hills area.

Trace William Cowen888 days ago
Music

El Alfa Shares 'El Rey Del Dembow' Album f/ Pop Smoke, Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg, and More

The Dominican dembow artist also shared the visual for his Pop Smoke collab "Aqui Ta Smoke."

tara mahadevan988 days ago
Music

Pop Smoke's Murder Connected to Recent Killing of Los Angeles Rapper Who Was Found Dead in Barrel

Javonnta Murphy, an up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper whose remains were discovered on a Malibu beach earlier this month, is related to a man who was previously charged in connection with Pop Smoke's killing.

Brad Callas1087 days ago
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