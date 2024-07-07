DJ Akademiks is calling out Adam22 for interviewing Blockstar, one of the people charged in the murder of Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot during a home robbery four years ago..
One of the suspects taken in for the killing, who goes by Blockstar, was just 15 years old at the time of the 2020 murder. Now 19, he was released from juvenile detention earlier this month after serving a four-year sentence.
In his interview on No Jumper, Blockstar expressed no remorse for the murder of Pop, (born Bashar Barakah Jackson) who was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020 at the age of 20. Only one of the Brooklyn rapper's murder suspects, Corey Walker, was charged in adult court, as he was 19 years old at the time of Pop's death.
“I’m not sorry about nothing,” Blockstar stated. “It should’ve never happened, but I ain’t sorry. If I could go back, I’d go back. But I ain’t sorry. People die every day. [Pop Smoke] was rapping about it. All types of stuff. So, I ain’t sorry about it."
He added, “I send my condolences to the family. I wish it never happened. But I don’t regret nothing. Growing up, my people, my family told me, ‘You ain’t sorry for nothing. Whatever you did, you did it for a reason and stand on it.’”
Over the weekend, Akademiks called out Adam 22 for setting a "dangerous precedent" with his interview.
"I wonder if he knows the repercussions of what he's doing," Akademiks said on a livestream. "You interviewed Pop Smoke's killer. You basically signal to the entire whole clout-chasing generation that if you murder someone, especially someone with a name, you have a platform to get another type of clout or career. I think that's a dangerous precedent. Very dangerous."
Akademiks concluded, "You kind've have to draw that line."
DJ Akademiks, has been criticized in the past by artists like Vic Mensa for his sensationalized coverage of violence and Chicago hip-hop.
Watch Akademiks share his thoughts on Adam 22's Blockstar interview, as well as the full No Jumper conversation, below.