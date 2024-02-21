Woman Who Says She Was With Pop Smoke When He Was Killed Looks Back on 'Worst Night of My Life'

The woman who says she was with Pop Smoke when he was fatally shot during a home robbery is looking back on “the worst night" of her life.

In an Instagram post shared on the fourth anniversary of Smoke’s death, @n9rose, also referred to as Ameliia Rose, said she would “never forget” the evening in question, which she says started on a high note as the two watched the Will Smith comedy Hitch together.

“I will never forget how scared we were that night when we looked into each other’s eyes and realized that we were about to be killed,” Rose said, adding that the years since the shooting have been “so hard."

She continued, “I will never forget you.. you will forever be in my heart. rest in peace."