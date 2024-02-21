Woman Who Says She Was With Pop Smoke When He Was Killed Looks Back on 'Worst Night of My Life'

The woman who says she was with Pop Smoke when he was fatally shot during a home robbery is looking back on “the worst night" of her life.
In an Instagram post shared on the fourth anniversary of Smoke’s death, @n9rose, also referred to as Ameliia Rose, said she would “never forget” the evening in question, which she says started on a high note as the two watched the Will Smith comedy Hitch together.
“I will never forget how scared we were that night when we looked into each other’s eyes and realized that we were about to be killed,” Rose said, adding that the years since the shooting have been “so hard."
She continued, “I will never forget you.. you will forever be in my heart. rest in peace."
Pop Smoke, just 20 years old at the time, was fatally shot in the Hollywood Hills area on Feb. 19, 2020. That July, four people were charged in connection with the murder. Though a name wasn't provided in initial reports at the time, the 2021 testimony of Christian Carrasco, an LAPD detective, mentioned a woman who was with Smoke at the time of the shooting. The woman said she had a gun pressed to her head and was asked by one of the intruders if she wanted "to die," per Carrasco.
“She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming,” Carrasco said in 2021, per a report from the New York Daily News at the time. “Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground.”
Ameliia Rose, meanwhile, has made headlines in the past in connection with Smoke's murder. In 2022, for example, she was interviewed by Van Lathan for the series Hip Hop Homicides.
"Pop said he was going upstairs," Rose said in the first episode of the series. "I’m sitting on the bed and I start to take off my clothes. He said, 'OK. I will come back.' He was going to the restroom. And so this was his last words."
Mere seconds later, Rose added, she heard one of the intruders entering the house.
More recently, Rose shared screenshots of alleged messages from the night of the fatal shooting.
Last April, a 20-year-old man who was 17 at the time of the murder received a four-year sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter and home invasion charges in juvenile court. The following month, another suspect who was a minor during the 2020 shooting admitted to a first-degree murder charge.