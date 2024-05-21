Sheff G Is Ready to Reinvent New York Rap Again

Do you have a favorite memory with Pop?

It was the day we were in Quads [Studio]. It’s me, him, Sleep, we all in Quads. I think Polo [G] had pulled up too. We was chopping up on some shit, right. So he had took his hair out and all that.He about to get his hair done. Boom, we started recording the song. Mans started wilding [Laughs]. I'll never forget the way he was jumping on the engineer. I'm telling him, “Yo bro, there's mad people here right now bro. I'm scared to record in the actual booth.” He took the mic and put it in the room. I'm like, “Yo bro, you dumb.” Shit was antics that day.



You have a unique rapping style, similar to Pop, especially with how you whisper in your verses.

That's one of the things that people do now. So now everybody got their own type of whisper or everybody got their own type of ad-lib, but that's good. That's motivating. You know what's crazy, New York got to do better at supporting each other. Everywhere else, if you see people doing similar type of shit, it's considered, “Yeah, they sturdy.” But in New York, if you see people doing similar shit, they call it dick-riding. Why? We all winning, right? So we not pushing that, “Oh he dick-riding,” because nah, none of that bro. He trying to get where he trying to get. And that's lit.

What do you think it'll take to stop that mentality in the city?

People like me, like all the artists who have a voice. You got to be the ones that push that narrative because if you don't push that narrative, they always going to run with the other shit. You got to be the one to be like, “Nah bro, let me stomp on that real quick. That shit is that. And this is what it is.” Everybody got to be on that timing. None of that negativity bullshit that doesn't get you paid.. We not jacking none of that.

Do you think the old version of drill that was predicated on dissing is dead?

Talking about diss tracks, that's music period. If you think about it even way back, it is just part of the music. Even sometimes it would be subliminally, and only certain people know what's going on. It's really a competition between you and another artist to see where y'all at musically. Everybody else going to run with different shit, but if you are an artist, and somebody disses you, obviously you going to have to come back in with music. What else you going to do? It's music. If you are in sports, a nigga cross you playing basketball, you got to get them back. It's the same shit. You can't be scared to make songs and do your thing.

But I think that what's been so challenging with drill is that it's gotten outside of the music.

I think it's just the perception. It's just what people think or people try to push the negative narratives. It be bullshit.

How are you going to navigate these next few years with trying to drop music while also dealing with other things?

I mean my music and my life go together. So whatever I go through, I put my pain through the music anyway, so everything I'm going through, I'm going to put it in songs regardless. If I'm tight today, I just going to make a song. If I'm sad, going to make a song. Especially if you are heartbroken, might make a good ass track when you heartbroken. So all your emotions you go through, you're going to put up the music anyway when you artist.

Were you able to capture any of those emotions you were feeling when you were locked up that you can now express in the music?

Yeah, definitely. Because you got certain days when you really felt down, then you got certain days when you was happy about certain shit. So all the emotions, I’m definitely going to put it in one [song] and they definitely going to hear it through the album.

What’s the smartest thing you’ve ever done?

The smartest thing I have ever done is build a team. Like I told you earlier, you only as strong as your team. So before you jump into everything, make sure your team is sturdy and solidified because then in the end that's what's going to help you. A lot of people be on some, “Oh, I'm the big bro, I don't need nobody else. He can't tell me what to do.” That's where you fuck up, especially coming up from when you young doing that. You need big bros in place. You need somebody to tell you when you wrong sometimes. A lot of niggas can't handle that. A lot of people just want yes men. You can't have yes men around you building a strong foundation. It's not going to work. So I feel like that was one of the smartest things I ever did, linking up with certain people who made what it is today. Shout out to the whole Winners Circle.

That’s a really mature mentality, how did you develop that?

Before I really jumped into the rap scene, I paid attention. I sat back, everybody else was going first. I sat back and I was just watching. I watched as soon as I was coming out, I watched the artists, I watched their interviews, and I paid attention to what they were saying—what they was going through and shit. So I'm like, “Bet, when I jump in it, I know exactly what to do. I know what type of time I'm going to be on.” And I use that till today.

Did you have a favorite artist who’s interviews you would study?

It changes every era of my life. So in the beginning growing up, I'm listening to the music that my cousins and all the cousins was listening to, which is Biggie [Smalls] and that whole era. Then around 2012 and 2013, I was listening to Chicago music, Chief Keef, G Herbo, and all them. So it's like each era was just different for me, and it just hit different. Certain music hit me more. Certain music don't hit me how it used to. I feel like it's just what's going on with you right now that dictates the type of music you going to really love and type of artist you going to fuck with.

What does success look like to you?

I never really understood the plaque game. Now I'm on some plaque shit. We trying to go diamond. That's the type of antics we on right now. My son Sleepy went four times platinum. I was in jail. My son went two times, three times platinum. You know how much motivation that gave me, bro? That shit was crazy. And we both went platinum together, made a nigga cry. That's the type of time I'm right now. That's what makes me feel like I'm really doing what I got to do and shit. Taking care of the family, taking care of everything.



Do you think you or any other rappers in your generation care about the King of New York title anymore?

I don't think nobody really cares about the title or anything because everybody going to still do they thing. But then again, New York is just New York, so you know how New Yorkers are. Everybody feel like they everything, so it's always going to be a back-and-forth argument. But I think time will tell, time is going to show what's really going on, and you going to see who everybody gravitates to. And not a lot of people can pull a crowd and everybody feel the same way about that person. When the person could do that and you see nothing but love going on, and there's not no snake shit, then you can probably say like, “Bet, he's who he say he is.”

What are your thoughts on rap lyrics being used in court against rappers in general?

You ever watch Scarface? Do you feel like that got any effect on your life? Anything he said make you want to do things? [If not], it's the same shit with the music then. It shouldn't be looked at as [reality], the same way the movie's not looked at as [reality]. What's the difference? It's the same type of shit. It's entertainment.