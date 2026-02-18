Through the years, rappers have propelled many denim brands into the spotlight, weaving the jeans they love into the fabric of each decade's rap aesthetic. Whether it was Lil Wayne’s frequent shoutouts of EVISU or Ye wearing Balmain's ever-so-popular Moto Jeans while calling out Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs, rappers and their denim pants have been inseparable for as long as we can remember.

During the ’90s and early 2000s, baggy jeans emblazoned with eye-catching graphics were a must-have in rappers’ wardrobes. Brands such as Red Monkey and Girbaud made it easy for those eager to stand out. In the 2010s, rappers’ style became more diverse as they switched between extravagant designs from True Religions and Amiri’s rockstar skinnys.

Despite the ever-changing trends in fashion and the return of the beloved baggy jeans and jorts, one thing has remained the same: Rappers aren’t afraid to flaunt their love of jeans. These are The Most Iconic Rapper Jeans Through the Decades.