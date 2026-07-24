Lil Poppa

Lil Poppa was a rapper known for his introspective approach to street rap and a lyrical style that blended vulnerability with vivid street narratives. He was born Janarious Mykel Wheeler on March 18, 2000, in Jacksonville, Florida. He signed with Interscope Records in 2019 and released his debut album *Blessed, I Guess* in 2021, which peaked at number 160 on the Billboard 200. He later signed with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG) in partnership with Interscope in 2022. Lil Poppa passed away on February 18, 2026, at the age of 25. His catalog reflected a strain of Southern rap that prioritized emotional honesty alongside street credibility, and his work resonated with listeners who valued that combination. His signing to CMG placed him within one of the most active rosters in Southern hip-hop, and his output over his career demonstrated a consistent artistic development that made his death a significant loss to the genre.

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Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa's Cause of Death Revealed

The rapper, who was signed to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, passed away in February.

Joe Price70 days ago
Lil Poppa in a light jacket sings into a microphone on stage against a dark blue background.
Music

Lil Poppa's Sister Asks for Public's Help in Tracking Down Late Rapper's Goyard Bag, Jewelry

"We are simply seeking the truth and accountability," Poppa's sister said in a statement shared to Instagram.

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Lil Poppa concert
Music

Lil Poppa’s Baby Mother Pens Emotional Message to Late Rapper: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’

Toie Roberts shared the tribute just weeks after Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Espinoza145 days ago
Lil Poppa.
Music

Lil Poppa Memorial Service Ends in Gunfire, Leaving Four People Hospitalized

The victims were among a group of Jacksonville locals paying tribute to the 25-year-old CMG rapper, who took his own life last week.

Will Lavin155 days ago
Lil Poppa
Music

Lil Poppa Reportedly Crashed His Car Prior to Death From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The 25-year-old tragically died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Georgia.

tara mahadevan158 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa Dead at 25

The CMG artist, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was reportedly pronounced deceased on Wednesday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
yo gotti's cmg "gangsta art" music video
Music

Yo Gotti's CMG Drops Compilation Album 'Gangsta Art' and Video for Title Track

Just a week after announcing its existence, Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint continues its hot streak with the release of the 27-track compilation album 'Gangsta Art.'

Brad Callas1474 days ago
Yo Gotti and the newest CMG signee GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Signs With Yo Gotti’s CMG Records Following Success of “FNF”

Yo Gotti continues to expand his empire. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul signed the rising rapper GloRilla to his CMG imprint and gifted her a chain.

Brad Callas1484 days ago
Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa & Mozzy - Big League (Official Audio)
Music

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa Connect on New Track "Big League"

CMG has dropped off a new track titled "Big League" with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa. The track was produced by Murda Beatz.

Abel Shifferaw1518 days ago
Lil Poppa's new mixtape 'Under Investigation III'
Music

Lil Poppa Shares New Project 'Under Investigation 3' f/ Yo Gotti, Lil Duval, and Jdot Breezy

Nearly a year after the release of 'Blessed, I Guess,' Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has returned with his new project 'Under Investigation 3.'

Brad Callas1553 days ago
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lil poppa signs with yo gotti
Music

Exclusive: Lil Poppa Inks Deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Record Label

Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has just inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG records, which already includes acts like Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, and more.

Jordan Rose1560 days ago

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