Pop Smoke Murder Trial Date for Lone Adult Defendant Has Been Set

The trial date for Corey Walker, the only defendant charged as an adult in the 2020 fatal shooting of Pop Smoke, has been set. According to Rolling Stone, his trial will begin on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Walker pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and three counts related to the alleged home-invasion robbery at the Hollywood Hills home rented out by Pop Smoke.

Prosecutors claim Walker "facilitated the crimes by not only surveilling the crime scene before the crimes were committed but serving as the researcher, getaway driver, weapons provider and planner of this home invasion robbery." Walker was allegedly communicating with the three juveniles who entered the home, attacking the late rapper before he was shot and killed.

Walker's former lawyer Christopher Darden claims his ex-client "did not plan this crime" and served as the driver who "remained outside seated in the driver's seat."

Prosecutors accuse all four individuals, Walker included, of plotting a home invasion for the purpose of stealing the money, jewelry, and a diamond-studded watch that Pop Smoke showed off on social media the day before. The address of his rental home was spotted on a gift bag he posted.

Darden once maintained Walker was "careful to insist" that "if it became necessary for the suspects to defend themselves, they should use a flower vase rather than shoot someone." His former lawyer alleges Walker realized the shooting occurred when the three juveniles returned to the vehicle. He allegedly responded by assaulting the shooter.

The now-18-year-old shooter, who was 15 at the time, confessed last year to knowingly pulling the trigger that killed Pop Smoke. He is expected to remain in a juvenile facility until the age of 25.

On the four-year anniversary of Pop Smoke's death last month, Ameliia Rose reflected the "worst night of my life" when she witnessed the rapper's last moments. In an interview with Van Lathan for the series Hip Hop Homicides, Rose remembered sitting on a bed and starting to take her clothes when Pop was headed to the bathroom and told her, "OK. I will come back."

Those were his last words to her.

LAPD detective Christian Carrasco said a witness, who was not identified as Rose at the time, recalled seeing Pop Smoke running out of the bathroom before hearing "a loud pop" and watching the rapper fall to the ground.

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old.