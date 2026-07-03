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Smokepurpp performs at Rolling Loud 2019
Music

Smokepurpp Addresses Viral Video of Near-Empty Concert

The viral clip shows Smokepurpp performing for what a Twitter user deemed “an audience that couldn’t pack out a high school bathroom.” He's now responded.

Brenton Blanchet1550 days ago
Smokepurpp performs at 2019 Rolling Loud
Music

Smokepurpp Calls Out Kanye, Claims He's Owed $9 Million Over Contributing to Ye's Lil Pump Collab "I Love It"

Smokepurpp took to Instagram to call out Kanye West for allegedly owing him $9 million for writing Ye and Lil Pump's 2018 single "I Love It."

Brad Callas1555 days ago
smokepurpp psycho
Music

Listen to Smokepurpp's EP 'Psycho (Legally Insane) f/ Lil Mosey

Smokepurpp has released his newest project, the 'Psycho (Legally Insane)' EP via Alamo Records, which includes his recent single with Lil Mosey, "We Outside."

tara mahadevan1983 days ago
smokepurpp mosey
Music

Smokepurpp Drops Video for New Song "We Outside" f/ Lil Mosey

Smokepurpp will drop a new EP next week, and to whet appetites the Florida rapper has dropped the video for his new song with Lil Mosey, “We Outside.”

Joe Price1987 days ago
smokepurpp
Music

Smokepurpp Drops 'Florida Jit' Project f/ Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, and Lil Pump

South Florida rapper Smokepurpp is back with his latest project, 'Florida Jit,' which features appearances from Lil Pump, Denzel Curry, and Rick Ross.

Joe Price2219 days ago
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smokepurpp
Music

Smokepurpp Brings Technicolor Vibes in His New Video for "It's Whatever"

Smokepurpp has released another single and video "It's Whatever," slated to appear on his forthcoming album 'Florida Jit.' The project arrives on June 5.

tara mahadevan2239 days ago
smokepurpp lil pump
Music

Smokepurpp Taps Lil Pump for New Video and Single "Off My Chest,” Announces 'Florida Jit' Album

Frequent collaborators Smokepurpp and Lil Pump are back for another track together, the hard-hitting "Off My Chest," which comes with a video.

Joe Price2255 days ago
smokepurpp video
Music

Premiere: Smokepurpp and Denzel Curry Connect for "What I Please" Video

"What I Please" is off Smokepurpp's 'Deadstar 2.'

tara mahadevan2374 days ago
Smokepurpp
Music

Smokepurpp Explains Why He Scrapped His Collab With Kanye West

The rapper also opened up about his decision to go to rehab following Lil Peep's death.

Joshua Espinoza2378 days ago
Smokepurpp 'Deadstar 2'
Music

Smokepurpp's 'Deadstar 2' Album Has Arrived

With contributions by Mike Dean, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Pump, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2408 days ago
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Smokepurpp 'Deadstar 2'
Music

Smokepurpp Recruits Denzel Curry for "What I Please"

Smokepurpp and Denzel Curry have teamed up on a new track.

Joshua Espinoza2409 days ago
Smokepurpp and Lil Skies
Music

Smokepurpp and Lil Skies Link Up for "Dirty Dirty"

Smokepurpp is gearing up to release 'Deadstar 2' soon.

Joe Price2428 days ago
Trippie Redd 'A Love Letter to You 4'
Music

Here's Trippie Redd's New Album 'A Love Letter to You 4' f/ DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Juice WRLD, and More

Trippie will kick off the album's supporting tour in early 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2429 days ago
Smokepurpp "Steve" Video
Music

Smokepurpp Drops Video for New Track "Stevie"

'Deadstar 2' is expected to arrive soon.

Joshua Espinoza2451 days ago
Smokepurpp and Lil Pump
Music

Lil Pump and Smokepurpp Team Up for "Hardy Brothers Freestyle"

Lil Pump has shared a number of tracks so far in 2019, most recently with "Pose to Do," featuring French Montana and Quavo.

Joe Price2534 days ago
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