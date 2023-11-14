El Alfa Shares 'El Rey Del Dembow' Album f/ Pop Smoke, Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg, and More

El Alfa has unleashed his new album El Rey Del Dembow.
The offering includes a new feature from Pop Smoke alongside Junior H on “Aqui Ta Smoke,” a blend of Dominican, New York, and Mexican musical styles. El Rey Del Dembow boasts additional appearances from Rick Ross, Peso Pluma, ASAP Ferg, Lil Jon, De La Ghetto, and others.
El Alfa also dropped off the video for “Aqui Ta Smoke,” in which animated versions of Alfa and Pop Smoke are seen in a futuristic world where they race cars and motorcycles, ride private jets, and ready themselves to perform in front of a packed-out stadium, which then takes off like a spaceship.
Stream El Alfa's El Rey Del Dembow album on Spotify and watch the “Aqui Ta Smoke” video below.