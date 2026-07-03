Jimi Hendrix

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Jimi Hendrix photographed in London in 69
Music

Rock and Roll Auction to Sell Guitars Played by Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain

The Legends of Rock and Roll auction isset to launch on Oct. 15 will sell guitars previously played by Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, and more.

tara mahadevan1391 days ago
jimi hendrix guitar sold
Music

Jimi Hendrix's Guitar Sold for Over $200K at Auction

A Japanese sunburst electric that was played by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has sold for a considerable sum at an auction on Saturday.

Abel Shifferaw2168 days ago
jimi hendrix
Music

Post Office in Seattle Suburb Renamed in Honor of Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix is being honored with a post office in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Alex Galbraith2755 days ago
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Sports

15-Year-Old Jimi Hendrix Made Some Pretty Awesome Pac-12 College Football Drawings

Who knew Jimi Hendrix was such a huge Pac-12 fan?

Jose Martinez3998 days ago
Pop Culture

Exclusive Clip: Bringing Music to Life for "Jimi: All Is by My Side"

Go behind the scenes and into the music-making process for "Jimi: All Is by My Side."

Andrew Gruttadaro4299 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: André 3000 on Playing Jimi Hendrix in "Jimi: All Is By My Side"

We caught up with Andre 3000 and the rest of the cast from Jimi Hendrix's Biopic.

Complex4313 days ago
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Style

Korea via Harlem: Pennant Korea Teams up with Gypsy Sport for a Truly International Shoe

Seoul meets Harlem with capsule collection from Pennant Korea and Gypsy Sport.

Ezra Winter4325 days ago
Sports

Here’s DeAndre Jordan and Matt Barnes Decked Out as Jimi Hendrix and Prince at a Labor Day Costume Party

DeAndre Jordan and Matt Barnes attended a Labor Day costume party as Jimi Hendrix and Prince.

Adam Silvers4336 days ago
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Music

Watch André 3000 As Jimi Hendrix in the "Jimi: All Is By My Side" Trailer

André Benjamin takes the stage as the lead actor in one of the biggest musical biopics of the year.

Dharmic X4396 days ago
Pop Culture

Andre 3000 Stars as Jimi Hendrix in the Trailer for "All Is By My Side"

Andre 3000 plays a convincing Jimi Hendrix in this trailer for "All Is By My Side."

Doug Sibor4397 days ago
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Pop Culture

There's Another Jimi Hendrix Biopic in the Works

Jimi Hendrix Biopic Starring Anthony Mackie

nancy-stiles4444 days ago
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Pop Culture

SXSW: André Benjamin as Jimi Hendrix Will Make You Less Angry About That Non-Existent OutKast Album

Here's one reason to not sweat that elusive new OutKast album.

MattBarone4509 days ago
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Pop Culture

Andre 3000 is Jimi Hendrix in This New Still From Unauthorized Biopic

The Hendrix estate still does not approve of the movie.

Tanya Ghahremani4741 days ago
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Music

Listen: Jimi Hendrix "Earth Blues"

Another long-lost track from <em>People, Hell and Angels</em>.

Sam Weiss4896 days ago
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Music

Listen: Jimi Hendrix "Somewhere"

From the vaults!

Andrew Martin4938 days ago
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Music

A New Collection of Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Tracks Hits Stores Next Year

The 12-track <em>People, Hell and Angels</em> is slated for a March release.

Sam Weiss4986 days ago

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