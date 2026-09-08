Adam Silvers Portrait

Adam Silvers

Joined July 2014 | 418 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles raises the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LII.

The Worst Quarterbacks to Start in a Super Bowl

Not every Super Bowl features a Mahomes, Brady, or Manning at quarterback. These are the journeymen, backups, and game managers who've started Super Bowls.

Adam Silvers232 days ago
Not Available Lead

Gronk on Relationship Rumors: “Sometimes Chicks Are Crazy…I Don’t Got a Girlfriend”

Rob Gronkowski responds to the rumors that he's been tied down by model Marisa Hunter.

Adam Silvers4221 days ago
Not Available Lead

Craig Sager Will Return to the NBA Sidelines and Cover March Madness

Hold onto your hats, folks, Craig Sager is coming back to the NBA sidelines...for good!

Adam Silvers4221 days ago

Report: Dez Bryant Was Involved in an “Unknown Disturbance” in a Walmart Parking Lot in 2011 (Update)

Dez Bryant could be in a lot of trouble after reports surface of an unknown disturbance in a Walmart parking lot in 2011.

Adam Silvers4221 days ago
Not Available Lead

Former Louisville Player Chris Jones Charged With Rape and Sodomy

Following his dismissal from the Louisville basketball team, Chris Jones is now facing rape and sodomy charges.

Adam Silvers4221 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Watch Two Girls Basketball Teams Both Try To Throw a Game

Two Tennessee high school girls basketball teams saw nothing wrong with trying to throw a game against each other.

Adam Silvers4223 days ago

Todd McShay: Jameis Winston Second-Highest Rated QB Prospect In Last 10 Years

ESPN NFL Draft insider Todd McShay says Jameis Winston is the second-highest rated quarterback prospect in a decade.

Adam Silvers4223 days ago

Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo That Looks Like the Old One

The Cleveland Browns unveiled their much-anticipated new logo, and it's unbelievably similar to their previous one.

Adam Silvers4223 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 15 Most Ridiculous Assists of Rajon Rondo's Career

From faking LeBron to throwing a perfect no-look passes, these are Rajon Rondo's best assists.

Adam Silvers4225 days ago
Not Available Lead

Shut Up and Jam: Charles Barkley's Most Dominating Performances in GIFs

From throwing it down on Kareem to eating a cookie off his face without using his hands, Sir Charles has done it all.

Adam Silvers4227 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Charles Barkley Says Most Media Are Good People, Calls Skip Bayless a Scumbag

Charles Barkley called Skip Bayless, Peter Vecsey, and Phil Mushnick "scumbags," on the Dan Patrick Show.

Adam Silvers4228 days ago

Chris Broussard on Kevin Love: “Almost All of the Executives I’ve Talked to Believe He’s Leaving Cleveland”

ESPN's Chris Broussard sent shockwaves through the NBA by announcing that he thinks Kevin Love will be one and done in Cleveland.

Adam Silvers4228 days ago
Not Available Lead

Paul Pierce Shoved Drake Before Inbounds Play During Raptors/Wizards Game

Paul Pierce had to shove Drake out of the way so he could inbound the ball last night.

Adam Silvers4235 days ago
Not Available Lead

Turkish Soccer Fan Attempts to Smuggle Beer Into Stadium, Fails Miserably

A Turkish soccer fan tried to smuggle many beers into a match, and it went down exactly as you would expect.

Adam Silvers4235 days ago
Not Available Lead

Of Course Rob Gronkowski Played Dodgeball at a Minor League Hockey Game

Rob Gronkowski continued his victory parade by playing dodgeball at a minor league hockey game.

Adam Silvers4235 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Bill Walton Calls Jordan "Average" and Rambles About Bob Dylan During Live USC/Oregon Game

Bill Walton is making a habit of going on ridiculous rants during Oregon basketball games.

Adam Silvers4235 days ago
Not Available Lead

Dwight Howard Caught Giving Teammate Isaiah Canaan World’s Worst Sack Tap

Dwight Howard quite possibly attempted the worst sack tap in the history of man.

Adam Silvers4235 days ago
Not Available Lead

Warren Sapp’s Former NFL Network Co-Workers Won’t Miss Him

Several of Warren Sapp's former co-workers at the NFL Network are happy to see the Hall of Famer go.

Adam Silvers4237 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App