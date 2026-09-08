Sam Weiss
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Listen: Beyoncé f/ Bun B, Z-Ro, Scarface, Willie D, Slim Thug, Lil Keke "I Been On (Remix)"
Queen Bey assembles the Texans.
Kendrick Lamar Announces Spring Tour
K.Dot's coming to a college campus near you.
Album Stream: Tyler, the Creator "Wolf"
Tyler drops his new album four days early.
Video: Afrojack f/ Chris Brown "As Your Friend"
Breezy and Afrojack come together.
Video: Future "My"
Future shares some new <em>Pluto 3D</em> visuals before hitting the road.
Will Kanye and Kendrick Replace Rick Ross' Controversial Verse on Rocko's New Single?
Yeezy and K.Dot might take Ross' spot on the remix.
Video: Tyler, the Creator f/ Pharrell "IFHY"
Tyler gives the <em>Wolf</em> track some visuals.
Watch ScHoolboy Q Perform "Yay Yay," "Nightmare on Figg St" and "My Hatin' Joint" in NYC
From last night's sets at SOBs.
Watch Chris Brown Talk Drake, Rihanna and Painting on "Big Boy's Neighborhood"
Breezy breaks it down.
Video: Eve f/ Gabe Saporta "Make It Out This Town"
Eve and the Cobra Starship frontman get reflective.
Video: Gucci Mane f/ Wiz Khalifa "Nothing On Ya"
Gucci drops a new one from behind bars.
Watch "Black Simon and Garfunkel" (a.k.a. The Roots) Cover "Thrift Shop"
Questo and Kirk take on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
Listen: ItsTheReal f/ Bun B "Girls With the Dirty Souths"
The hip-hop comedians link up with the Trill OG.
Watch Matt and Kim Talk Ideal Tourmates, Hip-Hop, and Romance
See what the duo had to say when we caught up with them at SXSW.