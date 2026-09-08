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Sam Weiss

Joined July 2014 | 1129 posts
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Latest Stories

Kendrick Lamar Announces Spring Tour

K.Dot's coming to a college campus near you.

Sam Weiss4920 days ago
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Album Stream: Tyler, the Creator "Wolf"

Tyler drops his new album four days early.

Sam Weiss4920 days ago

Video: Afrojack f/ Chris Brown "As Your Friend"

Breezy and Afrojack come together.

Sam Weiss4920 days ago
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Video: Future "My"

Future shares some new <em>Pluto 3D</em> visuals before hitting the road.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Will Kanye and Kendrick Replace Rick Ross' Controversial Verse on Rocko's New Single?

Yeezy and K.Dot might take Ross' spot on the remix.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Kreayshawn " Blasé Blasé"

Kreay returns to her debut LP.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Tyler, the Creator f/ Pharrell "IFHY"

Tyler gives the <em>Wolf</em> track some visuals.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Eve f/ Gabe Saporta "Make It Out This Town"

Eve and the Cobra Starship frontman get reflective.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Gucci Mane f/ Wiz Khalifa "Nothing On Ya"

Gucci drops a new one from behind bars.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Machine Gun Kelly "Skate Cans"

Co-starring pro-skater Ryan Sheckler.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Watch "Black Simon and Garfunkel" (a.k.a. The Roots) Cover "Thrift Shop"

Questo and Kirk take on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

Sam Weiss4921 days ago
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Video: Charles Bradley "Strictly Reserved for You"

CB busts out the jumpsuit.

Sam Weiss4922 days ago

Listen: ItsTheReal f/ Bun B "Girls With the Dirty Souths"

The hip-hop comedians link up with the Trill OG.

Sam Weiss4922 days ago

Watch Matt and Kim Talk Ideal Tourmates, Hip-Hop, and Romance

See what the duo had to say when we caught up with them at SXSW.

Sam Weiss4922 days ago

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