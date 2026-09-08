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Dharmic X

Joined July 2014 | 1776 posts
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Latest Stories

best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

Dharmic X3296 days ago
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The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs

See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.

Dharmic X3298 days ago

Your Old Droog Announces His First Concert and Releases "No Message" f/ Rast RFC

The big show will take place September 3.

Dharmic X4432 days ago
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Stream Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, & PeeWee Longway's "Felix Brothers" Album

The Brick Squad onslaught continues.

Dharmic X4444 days ago
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Stream Kevin Abstract's "MTV1987" Album

Produced by Romil.

Dharmic X4444 days ago
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Listen to Boaz's "Hard To Forget It" f/ Scarface

Pittsburgh meets Houston.

Dharmic X4444 days ago
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Omarion Arrested in Los Angeles For an Outstanding Warrant

This follows a night of hanging with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Dharmic X4444 days ago
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Ranking G-Unit's Albums From Worst To Best

We ranked G-Unit's albums, from the very worst to the very best

Dharmic X4444 days ago

Bobby Shmurda Has Signed to Epic Records

It's over.

Dharmic X4445 days ago
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Listen to Pusha T's "No Flex Zone (Remix)"

We finally have the full remix. Sorta.

Dharmic X4445 days ago

Nick Young Talks Iggy Azalea's Reaction to Nicki Minaj's BET Awards Speech

Swaggy P offers his opinion on Iggy and Nicki's possible beef.

Dharmic X4445 days ago
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Here's Kanye West Rapping at Fat Beats' Opening Party in 1996

Here is "Yeezus" at age 19, rapping at New York City's premier breeding ground.

Dharmic X4445 days ago
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Listen to Snoop Dogg's "That's My Work 4" Mixtape

Big Snoop reunites with The Eastsidaz.

Dharmic X4448 days ago
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Listen to Waka Flocka Flame's "I Can't Rap Vol. 1" Mixtape

Waka makes fun of himself while dropping heat.

Dharmic X4448 days ago
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Jay Electronica Talks About Sobriety and Performing at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival

Jay Elec receives his Roc-A-Fella chain from label head Jay Z.

Dharmic X4448 days ago
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Listen to Bunji Garlin's "Truck On D Road (Remix)" f/ A$AP Ferg

The Trap Lord keeps the collabos coming.

Dharmic X4448 days ago

The Tupac-Inspired Musical "Holler If Ya Hear Me" Is Closing Down Early

The play stops production July 20.

Dharmic X4448 days ago

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