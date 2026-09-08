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The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs
See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.
Live Stream Lollapalooza 2014 With Performances From OutKast, Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, and More
Going down all weekend.
Your Old Droog Announces His First Concert and Releases "No Message" f/ Rast RFC
The big show will take place September 3.
Stream Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, & PeeWee Longway's "Felix Brothers" Album
The Brick Squad onslaught continues.
Omarion Arrested in Los Angeles For an Outstanding Warrant
This follows a night of hanging with Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
Ranking G-Unit's Albums From Worst To Best
We ranked G-Unit's albums, from the very worst to the very best
Listen to Pusha T's "No Flex Zone (Remix)"
We finally have the full remix. Sorta.
Nick Young Talks Iggy Azalea's Reaction to Nicki Minaj's BET Awards Speech
Swaggy P offers his opinion on Iggy and Nicki's possible beef.
Here's Kanye West Rapping at Fat Beats' Opening Party in 1996
Here is "Yeezus" at age 19, rapping at New York City's premier breeding ground.
Listen to Snoop Dogg's "That's My Work 4" Mixtape
Big Snoop reunites with The Eastsidaz.
Listen to Waka Flocka Flame's "I Can't Rap Vol. 1" Mixtape
Waka makes fun of himself while dropping heat.
Jay Electronica Talks About Sobriety and Performing at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival
Jay Elec receives his Roc-A-Fella chain from label head Jay Z.
Listen to Bunji Garlin's "Truck On D Road (Remix)" f/ A$AP Ferg
The Trap Lord keeps the collabos coming.
The Tupac-Inspired Musical "Holler If Ya Hear Me" Is Closing Down Early
The play stops production July 20.