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Andrew Martin

Joined July 2014 | 2302 posts
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Latest Stories

drake

A History of Drake's Obsession With Aaliyah

Drizzy's infatuation with the late star is deeper than you think.

Andrew Martin2998 days ago
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Best Songs of the Week

Featuring the return of James Blake.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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LL Cool J Delays "Authentic," Reveals New Album Art

So it's no longer <em>Authentic Hip-Hop</em> then?

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Michelle Williams Doesn't "Care What Anybody Says" About Her Performance With Destiny's Child at the Super Bowl

She also said it's a possibility that they'll reunite again.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Listen: Boldy James f/ Peechie Green "Come Here"

Off his upcoming EP, <em>The Grand Quarters</em>.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Video: 50 Cent "Financial Freedom"

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Toni Braxton Announces Her Retirement From Music, Says Her Heart Isn't In It Anymore

She'll still sing in movies and do shows sporadically.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago

Win Tickets to A$AP Ferg and Fat Trel at SOB's in NYC

With performances by Da$h & Retch and A$ton Matthews.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago

French Montana Delays "Excuse My French" Again

Will this date hold?

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Listen: Ty Dolla $ign f/ Young Jeezy "My Cabana (Remix)"

Updated with CDQ.

Andrew Martin4969 days ago
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Watch Odd Future's Absurd "Loiter Squad" Season 2 Trailer

Premiering March 10 on Adult Swim.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago
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Video Premiere: CyHi The Prynce "Kick Back"

The Prynce and his crew party hard.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago
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Video Premiere: RiFF RAFF "GOiN HAMiLTON"

Just another day in the life of Mr. Highroller.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago
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Video: YG Announces Joint Mixtape With Nipsey Hussle

The title was inspired by 2Pac.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago
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Apple Announces New iTunes Song Sales Milestone

You might not be able to grasp the total number of songs sold.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago
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Video Premiere: DyMe-A-DuZiN "Wake Up Free"

Off his great <em>A Portrait of Donnovan</em> mixtape.

Andrew Martin4970 days ago

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