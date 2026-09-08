Andrew Martin
Latest Stories
A History of Drake's Obsession With Aaliyah
Drizzy's infatuation with the late star is deeper than you think.
LL Cool J Delays "Authentic," Reveals New Album Art
So it's no longer <em>Authentic Hip-Hop</em> then?
Michelle Williams Doesn't "Care What Anybody Says" About Her Performance With Destiny's Child at the Super Bowl
She also said it's a possibility that they'll reunite again.
Listen: Boldy James f/ Peechie Green "Come Here"
Off his upcoming EP, <em>The Grand Quarters</em>.
Video: 50 Cent "Financial Freedom"
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut.
Toni Braxton Announces Her Retirement From Music, Says Her Heart Isn't In It Anymore
She'll still sing in movies and do shows sporadically.
Win Tickets to A$AP Ferg and Fat Trel at SOB's in NYC
With performances by Da$h & Retch and A$ton Matthews.
Watch Odd Future's Absurd "Loiter Squad" Season 2 Trailer
Premiering March 10 on Adult Swim.
Video Premiere: CyHi The Prynce "Kick Back"
The Prynce and his crew party hard.
Video Premiere: RiFF RAFF "GOiN HAMiLTON"
Just another day in the life of Mr. Highroller.
Video: YG Announces Joint Mixtape With Nipsey Hussle
The title was inspired by 2Pac.
Apple Announces New iTunes Song Sales Milestone
You might not be able to grasp the total number of songs sold.
Video Premiere: DyMe-A-DuZiN "Wake Up Free"
Off his great <em>A Portrait of Donnovan</em> mixtape.