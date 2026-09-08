nancy-stiles
Joined July 2014 | 784 posts
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Latest Stories
15-Year-Old Boy Beaten and Robbed in Brooklyn Subway Attack
No arrests have been made.
nancy-stiles4142 days ago
David Letterman is Taking a Souvenir From 'The Late Show'
It's not what you think.
nancy-stiles4143 days ago
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Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic
Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?
nancy-stiles4149 days ago
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Chris Hemsworth Used to Clean Breast Pumps for a Living
No job is too lowly for Thor.
nancy-stiles4149 days ago
nancy-stiles4150 days ago
A Kid Found a Loaded Gun Left in the Bathroom in John Boehner's Suite
You know, the usual.
nancy-stiles4156 days ago
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'Avengers: Age of Ultron' is Making a Ton of Money, Duh
It's all set to beat itself.
nancy-stiles4156 days ago
The Adult Film Industry is Getting Its Own Crowdfunding Site
What took so long?
nancy-stiles4157 days ago