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nancy-stiles

Joined July 2014 | 784 posts
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Latest Stories

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15-Year-Old Boy Beaten and Robbed in Brooklyn Subway Attack

No arrests have been made.

nancy-stiles4142 days ago

Matthew McConaughey Respects Your Right to Boo Him

Time is a flat circle.

nancy-stiles4142 days ago

F.A.O. Schwarz is Closing Its Flagship NYC Store

Pour one out.

nancy-stiles4142 days ago
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David Letterman is Taking a Souvenir From 'The Late Show'

It's not what you think.

nancy-stiles4143 days ago
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Castro's Bodyguard Says 'Scarface' Was Real

Sort of.

nancy-stiles4143 days ago
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Sean Bean is Still Trolling 'Game of Thrones' Fans

Jon Snow knows nothing.

nancy-stiles4143 days ago

Kylie Jenner Clairifies Her 'High as F**k' Snapchat

Leave Kylie alone!

nancy-stiles4149 days ago

Rebel Wilson Wants to Do a Bette Midler Biopic

Would it include 'Rochelle, Rochelle'?

nancy-stiles4149 days ago
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Chris Hemsworth Used to Clean Breast Pumps for a Living

No job is too lowly for Thor.

nancy-stiles4149 days ago
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James McAvoy Goes Bald for 'X-Men'

Xavier reborn.

nancy-stiles4149 days ago

Here Are 8 New 'Pitch Perfect 2' Clips

Bumper's back!

nancy-stiles4156 days ago
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'Avengers: Age of Ultron' is Making a Ton of Money, Duh

It's all set to beat itself.

nancy-stiles4156 days ago
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J.K. Rowling is Sorry She Killed Off Fred Weasley

Um, apology not accepted.

nancy-stiles4157 days ago
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The Adult Film Industry is Getting Its Own Crowdfunding Site

What took so long?

nancy-stiles4157 days ago

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