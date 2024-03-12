Future and Metro Boomin’s Best Songs, Ranked

Future and Metro Boomin combine to make one of the best rapper-producer duos in Atlanta rap history, and we’re about to hear a lot of new music from them. They’ll be dropping two collaborative albums in the next month: We Don’t Trust You on March 22 and another album on April 12.

Metro Boomin has been working with Future since he was a freshman in college, executive producing some of Hendrix’s most memorable tapes (including Monster and Purple Reign), while also handling most of the heavy lifting on blockbuster albums like What A Time To Be Alive and DS2.

By now, they’ve made countless classic trap records together, soundtracking strip clubs and college parties alike. Metro knows how to turn Future’s murky codeine confessions into trap gospel, spelling out the rapper’s distorted decisions through snares. They complement each other in a way that only two Atlanta veterans could.



While we wait for their new albums, we ranked the 10 best songs that Future and Metro Boomin have made together so far.