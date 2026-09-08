Justin Korkidis Portrait

Justin Korkidis

Joined July 2014 | 3763 posts
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Latest Stories

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EA SPORTS' Chris Erb Shares His Top 10 Favorite Sneakers

He's in the game.

Justin Korkidis4987 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Girls and Records

A collection of fine women and their vinyl.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Andy Warhol Interviewed Backstage at a WWF Match in 1985

Andy Warhol x Mean Gene Okerlund.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Scarlett Johansson Captured in Stunning Photo Shoot for Elle UK

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Rankin.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Damien Hirst Designs The 2013 "Brit Awards" Statue

Damien Hirst provides a makeover to the iconic British music award.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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All in the Game: 52 Characters from "The Wire" Art Poster

Must-have print for any diehard fan of "The Wire".

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Stussy x Marley Coffee "Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend"

Fresh collbo from Stussy x Bob Marley's son, Rohan.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Arcade-Themed Blankets

Inspired by Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, and more.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Mert & Marcus Photograph Kate Moss, Joan Smalls and Daria Werbowy for Versace

Some of the best in the business.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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Guns Made from Cardboard

Bang-bang.

Justin Korkidis4997 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Sophisticated Swagger

You either got it or you don't.

Justin Korkidis4998 days ago
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Galaxy Rugs Will Take Your Domestic Space to a New Frontier

Turn your living space into an escape through time.

Justin Korkidis4998 days ago
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V Magazine Goes Big for Issue #81

8 striking models shot by acclaimed photographer Mario Testino.

Justin Korkidis4998 days ago
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Acoustic iPhone Dock Amplifies Sound Naturally

Lose the cords but keep the sound.

Justin Korkidis4998 days ago

Things to Expect from FAILE's Upcoming Collaboration With the New York City Ballet

Finally, a reason to look forward to the ballet.

Justin Korkidis4998 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Black and WTF

Das sounds racist.

Justin Korkidis4999 days ago

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