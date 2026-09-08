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Andrew Gruttadaro

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Joined July 2014 | 490 posts
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Latest Stories

Four comic-style illustrations of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Iron Man in dynamic action poses.

Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked

From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.

Andrew Gruttadaro41 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

Andrew Gruttadaro1161 days ago
Disney Logo

The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Andrew Gruttadaro2801 days ago
SNL

The 35 Best SNL Skits

Saturday Night Live has been a hallmark of American sketch comedy for over 40 years. In honor of the show, here are the 35 best SNL skits that have ever aired.

Andrew Gruttadaro3144 days ago
2017 Babies

Diaper Dandies: The 2017 Celebrity Baby Power Rankings

Which famous babies are better than the rest?

Andrew Gruttadaro3331 days ago
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Ben Affleck Lou Bega

Ben Affleck in 'Live by Night' Is Actually Lou Bega

One, two, three-fo-five, we have some questions about Ben Affleck's new movie.

Andrew Gruttadaro3535 days ago
Anticipated TV Shows

The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017

'Fargo,' 'Game of Thrones' and a ton of Marvel shows are coming to your TV sets.

Andrew Gruttadaro3535 days ago
Most Anticipated Movies 2017

The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017

From 'Baywatch' to 'Fate of the Furious' to 'Get Out,' these are the movies you should be looking forward to this year.

Andrew Gruttadaro3537 days ago
Cuba Gooding Jr

The Drunkest People at the Golden Globes

Proof that the Golden Globes is the most turnt Hollywood event of the year.

Andrew Gruttadaro3538 days ago
Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Ranking All 124 Episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

The best episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Andrew Gruttadaro3543 days ago
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Snow Buddies

The Insane Story Behind Disney's 'Snow Buddies,' The Movie That Killed 5 Puppies

If you love puppies, the truth behind this movie will scar you for life.

Andrew Gruttadaro3562 days ago
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The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016

2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.

Andrew Gruttadaro3563 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs of 2016

The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.

Andrew Gruttadaro3567 days ago
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A Few Insane Theories on Why Leonardo DiCaprio Is Selling All His Houses

This week, Leonardo DiCaprio sold his third house in three months. Why is the Wolf of Wall Street dumping all his property?

Andrew Gruttadaro3569 days ago
Internet

2016 Was the Year the Internet Trolls Won

Just ask Leslie Jones: this was the year that the internet was swallowed up by hate, anger, and a disregard for facts.

Andrew Gruttadaro3569 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016

From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.

Andrew Gruttadaro3571 days ago
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'Westworld' Isn’t Elite (and I Feel Fine)

The first season finale of 'Westworld' made two things clear: that it's a flawed show, and that it's entertaining as hell.

Andrew Gruttadaro3573 days ago
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15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season

Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.

Andrew Gruttadaro3576 days ago

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