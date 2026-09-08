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Every Movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ranked
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
The 35 Best SNL Skits
Saturday Night Live has been a hallmark of American sketch comedy for over 40 years. In honor of the show, here are the 35 best SNL skits that have ever aired.
Diaper Dandies: The 2017 Celebrity Baby Power Rankings
Which famous babies are better than the rest?
Ben Affleck in 'Live by Night' Is Actually Lou Bega
One, two, three-fo-five, we have some questions about Ben Affleck's new movie.
The 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017
'Fargo,' 'Game of Thrones' and a ton of Marvel shows are coming to your TV sets.
The 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017
From 'Baywatch' to 'Fate of the Furious' to 'Get Out,' these are the movies you should be looking forward to this year.
The Drunkest People at the Golden Globes
Proof that the Golden Globes is the most turnt Hollywood event of the year.
Ranking All 124 Episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
The best episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
The Insane Story Behind Disney's 'Snow Buddies,' The Movie That Killed 5 Puppies
If you love puppies, the truth behind this movie will scar you for life.
The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016
2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.
The 50 Best Songs of 2016
The 50 songs written about here all have at least one fierce champion on our staff; most have more than one. These are the songs we cared about the most.
A Few Insane Theories on Why Leonardo DiCaprio Is Selling All His Houses
This week, Leonardo DiCaprio sold his third house in three months. Why is the Wolf of Wall Street dumping all his property?
2016 Was the Year the Internet Trolls Won
Just ask Leslie Jones: this was the year that the internet was swallowed up by hate, anger, and a disregard for facts.
The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016
From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.
'Westworld' Isn’t Elite (and I Feel Fine)
The first season finale of 'Westworld' made two things clear: that it's a flawed show, and that it's entertaining as hell.
15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season
Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.