Hendrix Harris

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Hendrix Harris
Music

Premiere: Paris-Based Hendrix Harris Reveals Mellow, Funk-Tinged Soul Number "Should I"

"Should I" will appear on Harris' upcoming, as-yet-untitled debut EP, which is due later this year.

James Keith2348 days ago

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