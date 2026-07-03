<i>Before they drop two new collab albums, we ranked Future and Metro Boomin’s 10 best songs together.</i>Jordan Rose
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The original Guitar Hero, Jimi Hendrix invented the solo as we know it. On the 41st anniversary of Hendrix's death, Black Rock Coalition co-founder Greg Tate breaks down Jimi's most beloved licks.Greg Tate
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo