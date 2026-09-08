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Evelyn Lee

Joined July 2014 | 512 posts
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Latest Stories

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25 Hilarious Christmas Memes

Increase your holiday cheer with this hilarious list of Christmas memes.

Evelyn Lee4284 days ago
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OMA Reimagines Function in a Multi-Purpose Proposal for the Pont Jean-Jacques Bosc Bridge in France

On this road, vehicles are not the main deal.

Evelyn Lee4763 days ago
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Darren Pearson's Light Paintings Are Invisible Art Captured in Photographs

His creations are street art in the air.

Evelyn Lee4763 days ago

The Exbury Egg is a Floating Studio for Artist Stephen Turner

Rise and fall with the tide.

Evelyn Lee4763 days ago
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"CIRBUATS" Covers Up the Ugly Backside of a Building With a Bright Yellow Blob

A Belgian artist gives a new look to a structure's rear facade.

Evelyn Lee4763 days ago
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Children Pose as Famous American Stars for Photo Series

Who's your icon?

Evelyn Lee4763 days ago
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Be Captivated By Beautiful Underwater Photography From Wayne Levin

You'll be mesmerized.

Evelyn Lee4764 days ago
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Chris Voigt Has Created "Living Photographs" Made of E. Coli Bacteria

Scientists give a shot at art.

Evelyn Lee4764 days ago

Cure Your Facebook Addiction With Electric Shocks From the Pavlov Poke Keyboard Accessory

If you lack the will, here is some help.

Evelyn Lee4764 days ago
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Check Out the Textured Patterns on the World's First 3D Printed Skateboard

Discover the design potential.

Evelyn Lee4764 days ago

Michael Molfetas' Illustrations Share the Bold Characters of His Imagination

He creates simple lines and bold figures.

Evelyn Lee4764 days ago
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Oppose Gun Violence and "Erase" an AR-15 Rifle

Take a symbolic step to eliminating the tragedies.

Evelyn Lee4765 days ago
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"Garield Minus Garfield" Reveals the Truth About the Lonely Life of Jon Arbuckle

It wasn't really about the cat at all.

Evelyn Lee4765 days ago
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Experience Detroit Through These Photos by WATCH x WITNESS

Find serenity in scenes of abandonment.

Evelyn Lee4765 days ago
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Milou Maass Creates Mind-Bending Illustrations

Blending typography, surrealism, and imagination.

Evelyn Lee4765 days ago

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