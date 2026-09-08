Evelyn Lee
Latest Stories
25 Hilarious Christmas Memes
Increase your holiday cheer with this hilarious list of Christmas memes.
OMA Reimagines Function in a Multi-Purpose Proposal for the Pont Jean-Jacques Bosc Bridge in France
On this road, vehicles are not the main deal.
Darren Pearson's Light Paintings Are Invisible Art Captured in Photographs
His creations are street art in the air.
The Exbury Egg is a Floating Studio for Artist Stephen Turner
Rise and fall with the tide.
"CIRBUATS" Covers Up the Ugly Backside of a Building With a Bright Yellow Blob
A Belgian artist gives a new look to a structure's rear facade.
Be Captivated By Beautiful Underwater Photography From Wayne Levin
You'll be mesmerized.
Chris Voigt Has Created "Living Photographs" Made of E. Coli Bacteria
Scientists give a shot at art.
Go Back in Time With the Guggenheim Archives' Footage of the Meatpacking District in the '70s
Get a look into the past.
Cure Your Facebook Addiction With Electric Shocks From the Pavlov Poke Keyboard Accessory
If you lack the will, here is some help.
Check Out the Textured Patterns on the World's First 3D Printed Skateboard
Discover the design potential.
Michael Molfetas' Illustrations Share the Bold Characters of His Imagination
He creates simple lines and bold figures.
Incredible Portraits of Albanian Sworn Virgins-Women Who Have Lived as Men to Survive a Patriarchal Society
These people made a choice for basic rights.
Brazilian Models Adriana Lima, Cintia Dicker, and Emanuela de Paula Promote AMAzon Beverages Powered by Amazonian Ingredients
Inspired by real ingredients.
Oppose Gun Violence and "Erase" an AR-15 Rifle
Take a symbolic step to eliminating the tragedies.
"Garield Minus Garfield" Reveals the Truth About the Lonely Life of Jon Arbuckle
It wasn't really about the cat at all.
Experience Detroit Through These Photos by WATCH x WITNESS
Find serenity in scenes of abandonment.
Milou Maass Creates Mind-Bending Illustrations
Blending typography, surrealism, and imagination.