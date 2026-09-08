Tanya Ghahremani
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British TV Shows You Should Be Watching
These are the British TV shows you should be watching right now.
Kristen Bell Expecting Second Child With Husband Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell is pregnant again, expecting her second child with husband Dax Shepard.
Check Out This Exclusive Clip From "Heatstroke," Starring "Game of Thrones'" Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams stars in this exclusive clip from the upcoming film, "Heatstroke."
So How Did "Orphan Black" Pull Off That Insane Clone Dance Party Scene?
How did "Orphan Black" pull off that insane clone dance party scene during the finale?
The Kardashians Are Looking for DASH Boutique Interns on Twitter
The Kardashians advertised for DASH Boutique interns on Twitter.
Kim Kardashian Is Rumored to Be Pursuing a Real Music Career Now
Kim Kardashian is rumored to be pursuing a real music career now.
Kim Kardashian Would Be Cool With Her Show Ending
Kim Kardashian would apparently be OK with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ending.
Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Nick Cannon's "School Dance"
Check out this hilarious exclusive clip from Nick Cannon's "School Dance."
The Roots Rapping About "Harry Potter" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Will Make Your Day
The Roots rapped about "Harry Potter" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last night, and it was flawless.
This Exclusive Pic of Famke Janssen For "Hemlock Grove" Season Two Will Make You Wish It Were July
Check out this exclusive picture of Famke Janssen to promote the second season of "Hemlock Grove."
Lindsay Lohan Is Apparently Going to Make Her Stage Debut on London's West End
Apparently Lindsay Lohan has been preparing for a West End debut during her time in London.
Check Out The Amazing Poster for EDM Documentary "Under the Electric Sky"
Check out this amazing exclusive poster for the EDM documentary, "Under the Electric Sky."
GIVEAWAY: Win a Copy of "Teen Wolf" Season 3 Part 2 on DVD
Find out how to win a copy of "Teen Wolf" season three part two on DVD here.
"Office Space" Helped Get Rid of Flair Forever
"Office Space" helped get rid of flair forever, according to Mike Judge.
Grumpy Cat Makes More Money Than Most People In a Year
Here are the salaries of Internet cats, because they make more than most people in a year.
"Heroes" Miniseries Reboot Adds The Man In the Horn-Rimmed Glasses
The "Heroes" Miniseries reboot, "Heroes: Reborn," has cast Jack Coleman to return as HRG.
A Third "Father of the Bride" Movie Focusing on Gay Marriage Reportedly In the Works
A third "Father of the Bride" film focusing on gay marriage is reportedly in the works.
Remember That One Time Kourtney Kardashian Made Out With an "Orange Is the New Black" Star on Camera?
Fun fact: On an episode of "Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami" back in 2009, Kourtney Kardashian made out with an "Orange Is the New Black" star. More you know!