Tanya Ghahremani Portrait

Tanya Ghahremani

Joined July 2014 | 3492 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

best british tv shows sherlock holmes

British TV Shows You Should Be Watching

These are the British TV shows you should be watching right now.

Tanya Ghahremani3290 days ago
Photo Removed

Kristen Bell Expecting Second Child With Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is pregnant again, expecting her second child with husband Dax Shepard.

Tanya Ghahremani4469 days ago
Photo Removed

Check Out This Exclusive Clip From "Heatstroke," Starring "Game of Thrones'" Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams stars in this exclusive clip from the upcoming film, "Heatstroke."

Tanya Ghahremani4469 days ago
Not Available Lead

So How Did "Orphan Black" Pull Off That Insane Clone Dance Party Scene?

How did "Orphan Black" pull off that insane clone dance party scene during the finale?

Tanya Ghahremani4470 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Kardashians Are Looking for DASH Boutique Interns on Twitter

The Kardashians advertised for DASH Boutique interns on Twitter.

Tanya Ghahremani4470 days ago
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian Is Rumored to Be Pursuing a Real Music Career Now

Kim Kardashian is rumored to be pursuing a real music career now.

Tanya Ghahremani4473 days ago
Photo Removed

Kim Kardashian Would Be Cool With Her Show Ending

Kim Kardashian would apparently be OK with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ending.

Tanya Ghahremani4473 days ago
Not Available Lead

Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Nick Cannon's "School Dance"

Check out this hilarious exclusive clip from Nick Cannon's "School Dance."

Tanya Ghahremani4473 days ago
Photo Removed

The Roots Rapping About "Harry Potter" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Will Make Your Day

The Roots rapped about "Harry Potter" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last night, and it was flawless.

Tanya Ghahremani4474 days ago
Not Available Lead

This Exclusive Pic of Famke Janssen For "Hemlock Grove" Season Two Will Make You Wish It Were July

Check out this exclusive picture of Famke Janssen to promote the second season of "Hemlock Grove."

Tanya Ghahremani4474 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed

Lindsay Lohan Is Apparently Going to Make Her Stage Debut on London's West End

Apparently Lindsay Lohan has been preparing for a West End debut during her time in London.

Tanya Ghahremani4474 days ago

Check Out The Amazing Poster for EDM Documentary "Under the Electric Sky"

Check out this amazing exclusive poster for the EDM documentary, "Under the Electric Sky."

Tanya Ghahremani4474 days ago
Not Available Lead

GIVEAWAY: Win a Copy of "Teen Wolf" Season 3 Part 2 on DVD

Find out how to win a copy of "Teen Wolf" season three part two on DVD here.

Tanya Ghahremani4475 days ago
Not Available Lead

"Office Space" Helped Get Rid of Flair Forever

"Office Space" helped get rid of flair forever, according to Mike Judge.

Tanya Ghahremani4475 days ago
Not Available Lead

Grumpy Cat Makes More Money Than Most People In a Year

Here are the salaries of Internet cats, because they make more than most people in a year.

Tanya Ghahremani4476 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

"Heroes" Miniseries Reboot Adds The Man In the Horn-Rimmed Glasses

The "Heroes" Miniseries reboot, "Heroes: Reborn," has cast Jack Coleman to return as HRG.

Tanya Ghahremani4476 days ago

A Third "Father of the Bride" Movie Focusing on Gay Marriage Reportedly In the Works

A third "Father of the Bride" film focusing on gay marriage is reportedly in the works.

Tanya Ghahremani4476 days ago
Not Available Lead

Remember That One Time Kourtney Kardashian Made Out With an "Orange Is the New Black" Star on Camera?

Fun fact: On an episode of "Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami" back in 2009, Kourtney Kardashian made out with an "Orange Is the New Black" star. More you know!

Tanya Ghahremani4477 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App