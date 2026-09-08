Doug Sibor
Latest Stories
The Greatest Moments in Super Bowl History
From the Helmet Catch to the Philly Special, which moment is the greatest in Super Bowl history?
The 25 Greatest NFL Players to Never Win a Super Bowl
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.
The 25 Greatest Brothers in Sports History
Stephen Curry is now teammates with his younger brother Seth. Where do they rank among the top brother combinations in sports history?
The 50 Most Bizarre Injuries in Sports History
From hurting themselves with an iPhone to July 4th fireworks mishaps, injuries don't get any stranger.
What if the Patriots had Traded Tom Brady and Kept Drew Bledsoe?
We played the ultimate what-if game: What if the Patriots had traded Tom Brady to the Bills instead of Drew Bledsoe. We think the NFL would still have its multi-decade dynasty, but the seat of power would reside in the Empire State and not New England.
Here's How We Fix the Broken U.S. Men's National Team
A wealth of talent hitting its stride means the cure for what ails the U.S. Men's National Team—that will not play in the 2018 World Cup—is simple.
Alexi Lalas and Eric Wynalda Know How To Fix the U.S. Men's National Team
Soccer analysts and U.S. Men's National Team veterans know what it's going to take to steer a teetering national team toward the World Cup.
The Most Respected American Olympians of All Time
From Michael Phelps to Carl Lewis, these are some of the greatest Americans (and perhaps even greatest athletes) to compete in the Olympics.
Pregame Rituals From the North
From tailgate mansions to freezing weeklong campouts, these Northern sports fans definitely take their pregames seriously.
Peyton Manning's Seasons, Ranked
With the NFL great newly retired, it's time to take a look back at his wildly successful 18-year career.
Megatron's 10 Greatest Catches
In honor of Calvin Johnson's amazing NFL career, we've ranked some of the wide receiver's best catches.
12 NFL Players to Retire in Their Prime
We're still wondering why they called it quits.
Story Behind the Viral Video: An Interview with @BdotAdot5
Check out our exclusive interview with YouTube superstar Brandon Armstron—better known as @BdotAdot5, the hilarious basketball player impersonator.
One Obsession: Jamie Anderson
Get familiar with unconventional, Olympic gold-medalist Jamie Anderson, and learn about everything that goes into her One Obsession, snowboarding.
The 12 Pound-for-Pound Hardest Athletes in the World
From Ronda Rousey to Russell Westbrook, here are our picks for the hardest athletes on the planet right now.
10 Reasons to Be Obsessed With Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson
Get familiar with Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. She's nothing like your typical gold medalist, and that's what makes her so amazing.
Why Jahlil Okafor Will Win Rookie of the Year
Learn why Jahlil Okafor is bound to be the NBA's next Rookie of the Year.
The Most Inspirational Moments and Performances in NBA History
Relive the many powerful and poignant performances in NBA history.