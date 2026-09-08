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Doug Sibor

Joined July 2014 | 2494 posts
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Latest Stories

The Patriots Malcolm Butler steps in front of RIcardo Lockette and intercepts Russell Wilson to win Super Bowl XLIX.

The Greatest Moments in Super Bowl History

From the Helmet Catch to the Philly Special, which moment is the greatest in Super Bowl history?

Doug Sibor222 days ago
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen scrambles for a run during his playoff defeat to the Denver Broncos.

The 25 Greatest NFL Players to Never Win a Super Bowl

Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.

Doug Sibor239 days ago
Stephen Curry drives against Seth Curry in a 2019 NBA Playoff game.

The 25 Greatest Brothers in Sports History

Stephen Curry is now teammates with his younger brother Seth. Where do they rank among the top brother combinations in sports history?

Doug Sibor351 days ago
bizaare sports injuries plaxico burress

The 50 Most Bizarre Injuries in Sports History

From hurting themselves with an iPhone to July 4th fireworks mishaps, injuries don't get any stranger.

Doug Sibor3130 days ago
Tom Brady Drew Bledsoe 2001 Getty

What if the Patriots had Traded Tom Brady and Kept Drew Bledsoe?

We played the ultimate what-if game: What if the Patriots had traded Tom Brady to the Bills instead of Drew Bledsoe. We think the NFL would still have its multi-decade dynasty, but the seat of power would reside in the Empire State and not New England.

Doug Sibor3150 days ago
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Christian Pulisic Panama 2017

Here's How We Fix the Broken U.S. Men's National Team

A wealth of talent hitting its stride means the cure for what ails the U.S. Men's National Team—that will not play in the 2018 World Cup—is simple.

Doug Sibor3195 days ago
Bobby Wood Christian Pulisic USMNT Mexico 2016

Alexi Lalas and Eric Wynalda Know How To Fix the U.S. Men's National Team

Soccer analysts and U.S. Men's National Team veterans know what it's going to take to steer a teetering national team toward the World Cup.

Doug Sibor3521 days ago
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The Most Respected American Olympians of All Time

From Michael Phelps to Carl Lewis, these are some of the greatest Americans (and perhaps even greatest athletes) to compete in the Olympics.

Doug Sibor3725 days ago
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Pregame Rituals From the North

From tailgate mansions to freezing weeklong campouts, these Northern sports fans definitely take their pregames seriously.

Doug Sibor3814 days ago
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Peyton Manning's Seasons, Ranked

With the NFL great newly retired, it's time to take a look back at his wildly successful 18-year career.

Doug Sibor3822 days ago
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Megatron's 10 Greatest Catches

In honor of Calvin Johnson's amazing NFL career, we've ranked some of the wide receiver's best catches.

Doug Sibor3825 days ago
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12 NFL Players to Retire in Their Prime

We're still wondering why they called it quits.

Doug Sibor3834 days ago
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Story Behind the Viral Video: An Interview with @BdotAdot5

Check out our exclusive interview with YouTube superstar Brandon Armstron—better known as @BdotAdot5, the hilarious basketball player impersonator.

Doug Sibor3921 days ago

One Obsession: Jamie Anderson

Get familiar with unconventional, Olympic gold-medalist Jamie Anderson, and learn about everything that goes into her One Obsession, snowboarding.

Doug Sibor3929 days ago
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The 12 Pound-for-Pound Hardest Athletes in the World

From Ronda Rousey to Russell Westbrook, here are our picks for the hardest athletes on the planet right now.

Doug Sibor3935 days ago
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10 Reasons to Be Obsessed With Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson

Get familiar with Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson. She's nothing like your typical gold medalist, and that's what makes her so amazing.

Doug Sibor3956 days ago

Why Jahlil Okafor Will Win Rookie of the Year

Learn why Jahlil Okafor is bound to be the NBA's next Rookie of the Year.

Doug Sibor3968 days ago
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The Most Inspirational Moments and Performances in NBA History

Relive the many powerful and poignant performances in NBA history.

Doug Sibor3971 days ago

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