Kathryn Henderson
Latest Stories
The 50 Ugliest College Campuses Ever
We've created a list of the 50 ugliest college campuses & universities across the United States. View our full list & see if your alma mater made the cut.
From Jim Morrison to Tom Ford: 10 People That Prove New Mexico Is America’s Best-Kept Secret Art Destination
Get familiar with the vastly underrated art scene in New Mexico, and its huge array of locally-inspired talent.
The Female Architects Shaping America’s Landscape
Here we look at 10 American female architects who are shaping architecture, urban planning, and the way we live.
25 Architects You Should Know
Take a crash course on who's who in modern architecture.
An Illustrated History of American Design Trends by Decade
In America, design trends shape everything from the way we live to the way we interact with one another.
10 Trends Taking Over the Design World in 2015
Here, we look at the things that are changing the way we create and interact with objects and everyday life.
15 Big Names in Design Who Are Revolutionizing the Game
These innovative minds are making us reconsider our approach to design.
16 Things Photographers Should Know
We reached out to the experts for advice on being a photographer.
16 Things Graphic Designers Should Know
Some of the best designers in the game tell us their rules of success.
10 Design Companies to Watch Out for at ICFF
These design companies produced some of the most impressive pieces at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair.
Photo Hacks You Can Do Without Photoshop
You can improve your photography with these handy sites that don't cost as much as Photoshop.
The Worst Buildings Designed by the Best Architects
Even famous architects get it wrong sometimes.
The 18 Most Iconic New York Objects
These everyday items define life in the Big Apple.
Artists Who Were Arrested for Their Art
20 artists who faced the law for their daring works.
20 Emerging Graphic Designers You Should Know
In the ever-evolving field of graphic design, there are a number of new talents on the rise.
20 Online Resources Every Graphic Designer Should Know
This is your graphic design bible.
The 20 Best Designed Super Bowl Posters
These are some of the coolest posters from football's biggest night across history.