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Kathryn Henderson

Joined July 2014 | 210 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Ugliest College Campuses Ever

We've created a list of the 50 ugliest college campuses &amp; universities across the United States. View our full list &amp; see if your alma mater made the cut.

Kathryn Henderson1455 days ago
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From Jim Morrison to Tom Ford: 10 People That Prove New Mexico Is America’s Best-Kept Secret Art Destination

Get familiar with the vastly underrated art scene in New Mexico, and its huge array of locally-inspired talent.

Kathryn Henderson4080 days ago
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The Female Architects Shaping America’s Landscape

Here we look at 10 American female architects who are shaping architecture, urban planning, and the way we live.

Kathryn Henderson4110 days ago
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25 Architects You Should Know

Take a crash course on who's who in modern architecture.

Kathryn Henderson4111 days ago
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An Illustrated History of American Design Trends by Decade

In America, design trends shape everything from the way we live to the way we interact with one another.

Kathryn Henderson4144 days ago
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10 Trends Taking Over the Design World in 2015

Here, we look at the things that are changing the way we create and interact with objects and everyday life.

Kathryn Henderson4145 days ago
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15 Big Names in Design Who Are Revolutionizing the Game

These innovative minds are making us reconsider our approach to design.

Kathryn Henderson4266 days ago
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16 Things Photographers Should Know

We reached out to the experts for advice on being a photographer.

Kathryn Henderson4333 days ago
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16 Things Graphic Designers Should Know

Some of the best designers in the game tell us their rules of success.

Kathryn Henderson4383 days ago
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10 Design Companies to Watch Out for at ICFF

These design companies produced some of the most impressive pieces at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair.

Kathryn Henderson4503 days ago
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Photo Hacks You Can Do Without Photoshop

You can improve your photography with these handy sites that don't cost as much as Photoshop.

Kathryn Henderson4510 days ago
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The Worst Buildings Designed by the Best Architects

Even famous architects get it wrong sometimes.

Kathryn Henderson4516 days ago
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The 18 Most Iconic New York Objects

These everyday items define life in the Big Apple.

Kathryn Henderson4519 days ago
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Artists Who Were Arrested for Their Art

20 artists who faced the law for their daring works.

Kathryn Henderson4522 days ago
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20 Emerging Graphic Designers You Should Know

In the ever-evolving field of graphic design, there are a number of new talents on the rise.

Kathryn Henderson4553 days ago
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20 Online Resources Every Graphic Designer Should Know

This is your graphic design bible.

Kathryn Henderson4567 days ago
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The 20 Best Designed Super Bowl Posters

These are some of the coolest posters from football's biggest night across history.

Kathryn Henderson4612 days ago
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The Best Buildings of 2013

This is the top architecture of the year.

Kathryn Henderson4672 days ago

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