Jay Rock

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Jay Rock
Music

Jay Rock Gets First-Ever RIAA-Certified Gold Album

The TDE veteran has been putting out LPs since 2011.

Trey Alston362 days ago
Jay Rock attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive.
Music

Jay Rock Arrested in Los Angeles for Firearm Possession

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Jay Rock attempted to flee police when he was stopped for trespassing.

Joe Price490 days ago
Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Snoop Dogg
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Snoop Dogg, and More React to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Magic Johnson, Killer Mike, and many more hopped on the internet to applaud K. Dot's performance.

tara mahadevan522 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a red hoodie and jeans on stage, raising one hand. A large crowd is visible in the background.
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar Reunite With Ab-Soul at Holiday Toy Drive

Ab-Soul, Doechii, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, SZA and more were expected to perform at the annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive.

Jose Martinez582 days ago
Kendrick Lamar and the other members of Black Hippy standing together.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Raps 'Black Hippy Didn't Work Cause of Me' On "Heart Pt. 6"

The rapper also reflected on the group's rise.

Trey Alston602 days ago
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Music

Doechii Drops "NISSAN ALTIMA" Swamp Session Freestyle Featuring TDE Labelmate Cameos

Doechii has already dropped "Bullfrog" and "Catfish" as part of the Swamp Session series.

Mark Elibert720 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Schoolboy Q perform on stage. Kendrick Lamar wears a hoodie, Ab-Soul wears sunglasses and a cap, and Schoolboy Q wears a beanie
Music

Watch Black Hippy Reunite at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends' Concert

The Top Dawg Entertainment supergroup "disbanded" following Lamar's departure from the label in 2022.

Jade Gomez758 days ago
Crowd at a concert filming the performance on their phones while artists perform on stage
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s 'Pop Out' Concert: Watch Tyler, the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, and More Perform Their Hits

K Dot's one-night-only event took place on Juneteenth at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

Alex Ocho758 days ago
Music

Jay Rock, Metro Boomin, Punch and More React to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar got support among his rap peers on X after the surprise drop of his latest Drake diss track "Euphoria."

Jaelani Turner-Williams808 days ago
A person in a hoodie and baseball cap speaks into a microphone on stage
Music

ScHoolboy Q Says There Probably Won't Ever Be a Black Hippy Album: 'I’ll Never Do That Sh*t'

Don't hold your breath for a joint album from ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock.

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago
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Music

Jay Rock Says Top Dawg Entertainment Compilation Album Is Coming 'At the Top of the Year'

The rapper gave fans hoping for a Black Hippy reunion some positive news.

Alex Ocho936 days ago
Music

Jay Rock Believes Leaked Kendrick Lamar Verse Dissing Big Sean and French Montana Is Authentic

Some fans were convinced that the track, which featured the eventual "Paramedic!" beat, was AI-generated.

Joshua Espinoza1030 days ago
Black Hippy together in 2012
Music

Top Dawg Thinks Black Hippy 'Owe Y’all an Album or EP,’ Teases TDE Compilation and More 2023 Releases

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith told fans about TDE’s 2023 plans, including a label compilation and projects from Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Reason, Doechii, and more.

Starr Savoy1208 days ago
Rapper Earl Swavey in an Instagram post
Music

LA-Based Rapper Earl Swavey Dies at 26

Swavey, who was raised in South Los Angeles and began rapping at an early age, was cousins with Jay Rock and took inspiration from T.I., Rick Ross, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1648 days ago
e 40
Music

E-40 Calls Kendrick Lamar 'One Of The Best That Ever Did It'

The Cali MC remembered his first impressions of a young K. Dot and an early 2010 tour alongside him and Jay Rock in a new interview with HipHopDX.

Brenton Blanchet1963 days ago
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jack harlow jay rock
Music

Problem Shares Video for New Song "Nothin" f/ Jack Harlow and Jay Rock

Problem has linked with Jay Rock and Jack Harlow for the new single "Nothin," the first offering from Problem's forthcoming album 'Coffee & Kush Vol 2.'

tara mahadevan2149 days ago
anderson paak remix
Music

Listen to Anderson .Paak's "Lockdown" Remix f/ Jay Rock, J.I.D, Noname

Anderson .Paak has released the remix to his song "Lockdown," with a star-studded lineup of guests: Jay Rock, J.I.D, and Noname.

tara mahadevan2170 days ago

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