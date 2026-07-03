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From his childhood nickname to his requests about Polo socks, here are 22 things you didn't know about Kendrick LamarBJosephs
From Benny the Butcher's "Frank Lucas" to Freddie Gibbs' "1985," these are Complex's picks for the best rap verses of 2020 (so far).Jessica Mckinney
Whether you’re making your own playlist for a party, or annoying a DJ with a last-minute request, here are 15 songs you should hear on New Year's Eve 2018.Kiana Fitzgerald
Artists like JAY-Z, Cardi B, J. Cole, and Eminem all blessed us with exceptional verses this year. Here are Complex's picks for the best rap verses of 2018.Angel Diaz