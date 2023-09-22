Jay Rock has weighed on the Kendrick Lamar “Element” debate.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper addressed the topic during a recent appearance on REAL 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show, weeks after a so-called K. Dot “leak” began circulating on social media.

“I think it’s real, bro,” Jay told the host. “I think it’s real. Who knows, man?”

Cruz said he agreed with Jay, but jokingly told him to call up Kendrick “just to confirm.”

“Call him really, quick,” Cruz said as Jay reached into his pocket. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding.”

The leak was allegedly the original version of Kendrick’s “Element,” a standout cut from his 2017 album, DAMN. Fans quickly noted that the OG iteration found Kendrick taking shots at his hip-hop contemporaries, including French Montana, Big Sean, and Jay Electronica:

French Montana speakin’ on me in interviews

Very cynical, dry hatin’ somethin’ I don’t approve

Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night

Another dead prophet hopin’ the God’ll give him life

Big Sean keep sneak dissin’, I let it slide

I think his false confidence got him inspired

I can’t make them respect you baby, it’s not my job

The track also referenced one of music’s most infamous beefs:

Cute ass raps, get your puberty up

Then make you a classic album before you come at us

Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up

But I’m a whole ‘nother beast, I’d really fuck you up”

Although Kendrick is no stranger to diss tracks, there were some questions about the song’s authenticity, with many believing it was AI-generated, noting that some of the bars ultimately appeared on DAMN. The beat was also the same that was used on “Paramedic,” a Kendrick-assisted joint from 2018’s Black Panther: The Album.

You can check out Jay’s full interview in the video above. The Los Angeles-bred rapper also discussed his friendship with Kendrick, touring with Nipsey Hussle, supporting his labelmate SZA, and his upcoming album Eastside Johnny.

“I’ve been working hard on it, too,” he said about his next project. “It’s just about done. There’s still little knick-knacks that I’m doing, because like I said, I just don’t want to put anything out. I tell people that all the time…I trying to make an album with no skips.”