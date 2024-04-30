Jay Rock, Metro Boomin, Punch and More React to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Euphoria"

Some hip-hop heavyhitters rallied in support of Kendrick Lamar after the rapper dropped his fiery Drake diss track "Euphoria."
Shortly after Lamar debuted the follow-up to his "Like That" collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, his bars on Drake's AI "gimmicks," parenting, and women caused an uproar on social media. Among those who responded to "Euphoria" were his rap peers, like Jay Rock, Gunna, Daylyt, Metro Boomin and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.
Daylyt called out DJ Akademiks for his constant defense of Drake and putting Kendrick on a timer for a response, telling the media personality to "start yo clock" and to "keep that same [energy] hahah."
Metro, who's played a vital role in the feud and even caught a "play some drums" stray from Drake on "Push Ups", woke up with a "Thank God for the day!" message and laughing emojis.
Dismissing Drake's use of AI on "Taylor Made Freestyle," which has been largely scrubbed from the internet, Jay Rock hyped up his former TDE labelmate, writing, "Now this ain't no [sic] AI... see I know Kdot!! Euphoria."
He continued, "N***a got fried like a nice golden brown wing lol... dropped that n***a in that grease for 6 mins 40 something secs. Fried em."
Henderson's message was more simplistic, writing "Well," just days after going shade-for-shade with Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine.
More reactions came from Reason and Glasses Malone, who both sided with Kendrick and co-signed his diss track.