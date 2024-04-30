Jay Rock, Metro Boomin, Punch and More React to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Euphoria"

Some hip-hop heavyhitters rallied in support of Kendrick Lamar after the rapper dropped his fiery Drake diss track "Euphoria."

Shortly after Lamar debuted the follow-up to his "Like That" collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, his bars on Drake's AI "gimmicks," parenting, and women caused an uproar on social media. Among those who responded to "Euphoria" were his rap peers, like Jay Rock, Gunna, Daylyt, Metro Boomin and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

Daylyt called out DJ Akademiks for his constant defense of Drake and putting Kendrick on a timer for a response, telling the media personality to "start yo clock" and to "keep that same [energy] hahah."