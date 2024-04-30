Jay Rock, Metro Boomin, Punch and More React to Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar got support among his rap peers on X after the surprise drop of his latest Drake diss track "Euphoria."

Apr 30, 2024
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella/Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images
Some hip-hop heavyhitters rallied in support of Kendrick Lamar after the rapper dropped his fiery Drake diss track "Euphoria."

Shortly after Lamar debuted the follow-up to his "Like That" collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin, his bars on Drake's AI "gimmicks," parenting, and women caused an uproar on social media. Among those who responded to "Euphoria" were his rap peers, like Jay Rock, Gunna, Daylyt, Metro Boomin and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

Daylyt called out DJ Akademiks for his constant defense of Drake and putting Kendrick on a timer for a response, telling the media personality to "start yo clock" and to "keep that same [energy] hahah."

Four screenshots of tweets from DJ Akademiks discussing a verbal exchange between Pusha T and another artist
X
X

Metro, who's played a vital role in the feud and even caught a "play some drums" stray from Drake on "Push Ups", woke up with a "Thank God for the day!" message and laughing emojis.

X
X

pic.twitter.com/IRRraEOAEM

— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @MetroBoomin

Dismissing Drake's use of AI on "Taylor Made Freestyle," which has been largely scrubbed from the internet, Jay Rock hyped up his former TDE labelmate, writing, "Now this ain't no [sic] AI... see I know Kdot!! Euphoria."

He continued, "N***a got fried like a nice golden brown wing lol... dropped that n***a in that grease for 6 mins 40 something secs. Fried em."

X
X

Henderson's message was more simplistic, writing "Well," just days after going shade-for-shade with Young Money Entertainment president Mack Maine.

X

More reactions came from Reason and Glasses Malone, who both sided with Kendrick and co-signed his diss track.

The image shows a tweet from @gmalone lamenting the Lakers&#x27; loss and praising someone named dot for delivering when needed
Tweet from @reasonTDE expressing enthusiasm for rap, &quot;Nah this CRAZY!!!! Rap back fun again.&quot; Shows likes, retweets, and comments
Tweet from @reasonTDE expressing understanding and fan wish for J. Cole&#x27;s involvement, hinting at a collaborative project with three artists


