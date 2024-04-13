ScHoolboy Q Says There Probably Won't Ever Be a Black Hippy Album: 'I’ll Never Do That Sh*t'

ScHoolboy Q says there's little chance a Black Hippy album will ever see the light of day.

The Blue Lips rapper joined a recent episode of The Danny Brown Show, where he spoke about himself, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock going their separate ways within the last decade. The four began as artists on Top Dawg Entertainment, from which Lamar departed in 2022, making his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his final release on the label.

Around the 38:30 mark of the video below, Brown asked ScHoolboy whether he'd be a part of the long-awaited Black Hippy album, although the group disbanded in 2022 upon Lamar's exit from TDE.

“I’m not making no Black Hippy shit,” Q declared. "Hell no. I’ll never do that shit."

Brown protested, saying that the album would be "for the culture."

"Fuck the culture. Ain't no culture! What is the culture? What is the fucking rap culture?" the rapper responded.