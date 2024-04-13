ScHoolboy Q Says There Probably Won't Ever Be a Black Hippy Album: 'I’ll Never Do That Sh*t'

ScHoolboy Q says there's little chance a Black Hippy album will ever see the light of day.
The Blue Lips rapper joined a recent episode of The Danny Brown Show, where he spoke about himself, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock going their separate ways within the last decade. The four began as artists on Top Dawg Entertainment, from which Lamar departed in 2022, making his fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, his final release on the label.
Around the 38:30 mark of the video below, Brown asked ScHoolboy whether he'd be a part of the long-awaited Black Hippy album, although the group disbanded in 2022 upon Lamar's exit from TDE.
“I’m not making no Black Hippy shit,” Q declared. "Hell no. I’ll never do that shit."
Brown protested, saying that the album would be "for the culture."
"Fuck the culture. Ain't no culture! What is the culture? What is the fucking rap culture?" the rapper responded.
"I think we’re all kind of on our separate paths right now. [K] Dot is doing his own thing with pgLang. I’m doing my own thing, curating a new artist... I did that part already, I gotta have this second part, ’cause I got, like, 18 more albums to make," ScHoolboy continued, acknowledging their respective priorities.
"So it’s like, I’m trying to figure out this phase before I get to the third phase. So I'm in the second phase. And Ab-Soul, he’s working, Jay Rock‘s working. I just don’t see where we’ll ever have time to."
ScHoolboy's answer is a far cry from Jay Rock claiming last December that Black Hippy would have multiple tracks on an upcoming 20th anniversary TDE compilation album.
"It's been 20 years since TDE been in the game, so we are putting together a compilation album," he told the Associated Press. "So we should be dropping that at the top of the year. I don't know how many songs we're going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing."
The closest that Black Hippy ever got to a collaborative album was possibly the Lamar-curated Black Panther album, where the four were guests on separate tracks, including Lamar and Rock's Grammy-winning single "King's Dead."