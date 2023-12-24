Jay Rock Says Top Dawg Entertainment Compilation Album Is Coming 'At the Top of the Year'

“It’s been 20 years since TDE been in the game. So we are putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year,” said Rock. “I don’t know how many songs we’re going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing.”

The last time the unit came together on a track was in 2016 for Schoolboy Q’s “That Part” remix.

Earlier this year, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith hinted that Black Hippy would be making a comeback when responding to a fan on Twitter, saying, “I think they we [sic] will.....they owe y’all an album or EP.”