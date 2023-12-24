Jay Rock Says Top Dawg Entertainment Compilation Album Is Coming 'At the Top of the Year'

Jay Rock is giving fans a big update on new music.
In an interview with the Associated Press published on Friday, the rapper was asked if Black Hippy, the supergroup composed of Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar, would be making a comeback in the previously announced Top Dawg Entertainment compilation album.
“It’s been 20 years since TDE been in the game. So we are putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year,” said Rock. “I don’t know how many songs we’re going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing.”
The last time the unit came together on a track was in 2016 for Schoolboy Q’s “That Part” remix.
Earlier this year, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith hinted that Black Hippy would be making a comeback when responding to a fan on Twitter, saying, “I think they we [sic] will.....they owe y’all an album or EP.”
At the time, Tiffith also said a TDE compilation album would be part of the label’s itinerary of releases this year. Information on the compilation, such as a track listing, featured artists, and an actual release date are yet to be announced.
The label recently celebrated with their 10th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on Dec. 19 at the Nickerson Gardens in Watts, California. Rock, SZA, and Schoolboy Q were on site to perform for the special event.