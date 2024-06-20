Kendrick Lamar’s 'Pop Out' Concert: Watch Tyler, the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, and More Perform Their Hits

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” concert touched down at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday.
The one-night-only event is the 37-year-old’s first concert since his feud with Drake, 37, began in March which saw the release on diss tracks such as “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.”
Narrated by E-40, the event opened up with special guests Remble, Westside Boogie, Zoe Osama, G Percio, Kalan.FrFr, Bino Rideaux, RJMrLA, OhGeesy, and JasonMartin taking the stage.
DJ Hed's setlist is below.
Remble - “Touchable”
Ray Vaughn - “Problems”
Cuzzos - “Goldmembers”
Rucci + Azchike - “Light It Up”
Jay Worthy + Meet the Whoops
Wallie The Sensei - “03 Flow”
Westside Boogie - “Silent Ride”
Zoe Osama - “Underrated”
Kalan FrFr + G Perico - “Right Wit It”
Bino Rideaux - “Bozo”
BlueBucksClan - “Walkin’ In”
RJ Mr LA - “Get Rich”
Ohgeesy - “Geekaleek”
JasonMartin - “Like Whaaat”
Tommy the Clown
During Mustard's setlist, his special guests included 310babii, who performed "Soak City (Do It)," and Blxst, who did "Overated" and "Chosen" with Ty Dolla Sign. Ty stuck around to do "Paranoid." Dom Kennedy also came out to do "My Type of Party" and "When I Come Around."
Steve Lacy was the next surprise guest, performing "Static" and "Bad Habit."
Tyler, the Creator came out next to do "WusYaName" and "EARFQUAKE."
Mustard took time to do a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, playing their collaboration "Perfect Ten" and "Last Time That I Checc'd" off Victory Lap.
Roddy Ricch took over briefly to do "Racks In the Middle," "Die Young," "The Box," and "Ballin'."
YG joined Mustard to do songs like "Toot It and Boot It," "Who Do You Love?," and "Big Bank."
“The Pop Out” streamed live on Amazon’s Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.