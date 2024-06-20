Kendrick Lamar’s 'Pop Out' Concert: Watch Tyler, the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, and More Perform Their Hits

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” concert touched down at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Wednesday.

The one-night-only event is the 37-year-old’s first concert since his feud with Drake, 37, began in March which saw the release on diss tracks such as “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.”

Narrated by E-40, the event opened up with special guests Remble, Westside Boogie, Zoe Osama, G Percio, Kalan.FrFr, Bino Rideaux, RJMrLA, OhGeesy, and JasonMartin taking the stage.



DJ Hed's setlist is below.



Remble - “Touchable”

Ray Vaughn - “Problems”

Cuzzos - “Goldmembers”

Rucci + Azchike - “Light It Up”

Jay Worthy + Meet the Whoops

Wallie The Sensei - “03 Flow”

Westside Boogie - “Silent Ride”

Zoe Osama - “Underrated”

Kalan FrFr + G Perico - “Right Wit It”

Bino Rideaux - “Bozo”

BlueBucksClan - “Walkin’ In”

RJ Mr LA - “Get Rich”

Ohgeesy - “Geekaleek”

JasonMartin - “Like Whaaat”

Tommy the Clown