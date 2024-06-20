Watch Black Hippy Reunite at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends' Concert

The Top Dawg Entertainment supergroup "disbanded" following Lamar's departure from the label in 2022.

Jun 20, 2024
Black Hippy fans, take your heart medication.

Kendrick Lamar's much-hyped Juneteenth celebration, The Pop Out, iwas a star-studded affair. But nothing stole the show like a Black Hippy reunion.

What started with Kenny solo turned into a tease when Jay Rock came out for "Money Trees." Ab-Soul joined for "6:16 in LA," the track's live debut. As the Twitch chat bubbled with excitement, Schoolboy Q came out for "Collard Greens."

The group's last activity prior to this was remixing the Kanye West-featuring "That Part" off Q's 2016 album Blank Face LP.

Q previously shut down rumors of a reunion, asserting on The Danny Brown Show: "I’m not making no Black Hippy shit. Hell no. I’ll never do that shit."

BLACK HIPPY REUNITES AT THE POP OUT 🙏pic.twitter.com/0BKMjR1vLB

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 20, 2024
