Watch Black Hippy Reunite at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends' Concert

Black Hippy fans, take your heart medication.

Kendrick Lamar's much-hyped Juneteenth celebration, The Pop Out, iwas a star-studded affair. But nothing stole the show like a Black Hippy reunion.

What started with Kenny solo turned into a tease when Jay Rock came out for "Money Trees." Ab-Soul joined for "6:16 in LA," the track's live debut. As the Twitch chat bubbled with excitement, Schoolboy Q came out for "Collard Greens."

The group's last activity prior to this was remixing the Kanye West-featuring "That Part" off Q's 2016 album Blank Face LP.

Q previously shut down rumors of a reunion, asserting on The Danny Brown Show: "I’m not making no Black Hippy shit. Hell no. I’ll never do that shit."